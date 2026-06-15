OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are Coming to India

OnePlus will launch the Nord Buds 4 via Amazon India. Amazon has been a preferred online retail platform for the company in the country. OnePlus Buds 4, which will be successor to the Nord Buds 3 are expected to come with significant improvements in the sound quality and features. The design and build is something we don’t know as of yet. There could be certain design changes, since the design changes have been there since the start with every new generation of the Nord Buds. On Amazon India, OnePlus has teased that the Nord Buds 4 are coming soon.

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Key Highlights OnePlus has teased the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 on Amazon India.

The Nord Buds 4 will succeed the Nord Buds 3 and are expected to bring improvements in sound quality and features.

OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in India at Rs 3,999.

The Nord Buds 4 are expected to be priced around Rs 2,999.

The earbuds could launch alongside the upcoming OnePlus N Series smartphones in India.

Note that OnePlus has already launched the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India. They were launched for a price of Rs 3,999. The Nord Buds 4 Pro come with LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device connectivity, 12mm titanium-coated drivers, and 55dB ANC, and up to 54 hours of total playback. There is support for good AI call noise reduction and some extra things such as spatial audio.

We expect that the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be priced around Rs 2,999 in India. Some of the features can be trimmed. However, we still expect the sound quality to be approximately good for the Nord Buds 4. They will compete heavily against the affordable TWS (truly wireless stereo) products from other companies in the space. With the Nord products, you can always expect a bass-heavy experience.