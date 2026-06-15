OnePlus N Series to Launch in India on June 30: Price Range Revealed

OnePlus recently teased the launch of N series phones in India. It is a new series of devices the company is targeting to sell in the country to garner market share in the affordable segment. The launch date of the first device in the series is June 30, 2026. OnePlus has confirmed that the first phone under the series will be OnePlus N6.

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Key Highlights OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus N6 in India on June 30, 2026.

The OnePlus N6 will be the first smartphone in the company's new N-series lineup.

The N-series will target the affordable smartphone segment with prices ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000.

OnePlus says the letter "N" stands for New, Neo, and Never Off, hinting at a focus on long battery life.

No specifications or hardware details of the OnePlus N6 have been revealed yet.

Along with this, the Chinese smartphone company has also confirmed the price range of the OnePlus N6. As of now, the premium phones from OnePlus sell in the price bracket of Rs 50,000-80,000. The Nord series devices are priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. The OnePlus N series will be priced in the range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000. This will allow OnePlus to tap into a larger market, and increase its market share in the country.

No specifications of features of the OnePlus N6 have been confirmed yet. OnePlus said that the term N here stands for New, Neo, and Never Off. This hints that OnePlus is planning to pack large batteries inside its N series devices.