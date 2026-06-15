Viasat and WiSig Networks have announced a collaboration to test a Made-in-India 3GPP Release 17 NB-IoT Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) chipset and module designed for satellite IoT applications. Developed by WiSig Networks, an IIT Hyderabad-incubated deep-tech company focused on 5G and 6G technologies, the solution is currently undergoing testing at Viasat’s laboratories in the United Kingdom.

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Key Highlights Viasat and WiSig Networks are testing a Made-in-India 3GPP Release 17 NB-IoT NTN chipset for satellite IoT applications.

The chipset and module are undergoing evaluation at Viasat's UK laboratories on its L-band satellite network.

The solution targets maritime asset tracking, fisherman safety, disaster response and government connectivity use cases.

WiSig developed the chipset using technology originating from research at IIT Hyderabad with support from DoT and MeitY.

The collaboration aims to evaluate the chipset and module for use on Viasat’s global L-band satellite network and support standards-based satellite IoT services across maritime, government, enterprise and safety-related applications. The companies said the technology is being targeted at use cases such as maritime asset tracking, fisherman safety, disaster response and connectivity for government agencies operating in remote locations.

Extending Viasat’s Satellite IoT Ecosystem

According to the companies, the collaboration is intended to introduce a purpose-built and standards-compliant device class into Viasat’s growing satellite IoT and NB-NTN portfolio.

As the satellite IoT market evolves toward 3GPP-defined NTN standards, the WiSig NB-IoT NTN module is designed to complement Viasat’s existing L-band services with a low-power and low-cost device option. The companies said potential applications include asset monitoring, tracking and control for sectors such as agriculture, energy, utilities and mining.