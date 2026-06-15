Viasat and WiSig Networks have announced a collaboration to test a Made-in-India 3GPP Release 17 NB-IoT Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) chipset and module designed for satellite IoT applications. Developed by WiSig Networks, an IIT Hyderabad-incubated deep-tech company focused on 5G and 6G technologies, the solution is currently undergoing testing at Viasat’s laboratories in the United Kingdom.
The collaboration aims to evaluate the chipset and module for use on Viasat’s global L-band satellite network and support standards-based satellite IoT services across maritime, government, enterprise and safety-related applications. The companies said the technology is being targeted at use cases such as maritime asset tracking, fisherman safety, disaster response and connectivity for government agencies operating in remote locations.
According to the companies, the collaboration is intended to introduce a purpose-built and standards-compliant device class into Viasat’s growing satellite IoT and NB-NTN portfolio.
As the satellite IoT market evolves toward 3GPP-defined NTN standards, the WiSig NB-IoT NTN module is designed to complement Viasat’s existing L-band services with a low-power and low-cost device option. The companies said potential applications include asset monitoring, tracking and control for sectors such as agriculture, energy, utilities and mining.
Additional use cases highlighted in the announcement include remote telemetry and humanitarian logistics operations in disaster-affected regions.
Standards-Based Satellite IoT Solution
WiSig’s NB-IoT NTN solution has been designed to comply with the 3GPP Release 17 standard for satellite IoT and supports both L-band and S-band operation.
The company said the solution is engineered for compact, low-power end devices capable of supporting two-way messaging, location services and low-rate data communications over satellite networks. It is also designed with target battery life measured in years and includes a forward path toward future 5G Advanced and 6G NTN developments.
The chipset and module are currently undergoing testing on Viasat’s highly reliable L-band geostationary satellite network, which supports a range of safety-of-life, mobility and mission-critical communications services around the world.
Developed Under India’s Semiconductor and 5G/6G Initiatives
The complete solution stack, including the baseband and RF system-on-chip (SoC), module and reference end devices, was developed by WiSig Networks using technology originating from research at IIT Hyderabad, where the company is incubated.
Development of the platform received support through Government of India research grants under the Department of Telecommunications’ 5G and 6G research initiatives. Additional support came from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), including through the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme administered under the India Semiconductor Mission.
According to the companies, the product is among the early DLI-supported communication chip designs from India to undergo testing with a global satellite operator. The announcement noted that government funding supported the indigenous research and development of the chipset, while the engagement between Viasat and WiSig is focused on demonstration and testing activities.
India Focus and Global Deployment Potential
A key objective of the collaboration is to explore satellite IoT services for the Indian market. The companies identified fisherman safety and tracking along India’s coastline, maritime applications, disaster response operations and connectivity for central and state government agencies in remote regions as potential areas of focus.
Viasat noted that it operates a global L-band geostationary satellite network and provides satellite coverage in India through its partnership with BSNL. The company also highlighted that it demonstrated standards-based direct-to-device satellite connectivity in India in collaboration with BSNL during the India Mobile Congress 2024.
The introduction of WiSig’s NB-IoT NTN module is intended to broaden the satellite IoT ecosystem available over Viasat’s network in India. The companies added that the module is being designed for operation across Viasat’s worldwide satellite network, with global availability being targeted following successful completion of testing.
Commenting on the collaboration, Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India, said the company sees significant potential for NTN technology to extend satellite connectivity to billions of devices globally and that working with partners such as WiSig can help expand the standards-based NTN ecosystem for major industries.
Prof. Kiran Kuchi, Founder of WiSig Networks and faculty member at IIT Hyderabad, said the collaboration marks an important step in taking a standards-compliant communication SoC developed by WiSig Networks into testing with a global satellite operator. He also acknowledged the support received from DoT and MeitY in the development of the technology.
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