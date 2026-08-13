Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q1FY27

Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have released their Q1FY27 results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Vodafone Idea was the latest to announce its earnings, on August 10, 2026, stating, “Customer base stands stronger at 193.1 million vs. 192.8 million in Q4FY26; the first quarter of positive net subscriber addition since merger.” Here’s a look at the key performance metrics of the three leading private telcos in India.

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Key Highlights

  • Vi's subscriber trend turned positive: Its customer base increased to 193.1 million from 192.8 million in Q4FY26.
  • Airtel remains the ARPU leader: Its Rs 264 ARPU was significantly ahead of Jio's Rs 215.6 and Vi's Rs 177.
  • Jio users consume the most data: Average monthly usage reached 43.7 GB, compared with 34.4 GB for Airtel and 21.7 GB for Vi.
  • Jio's 5G scale continues to expand: The company had approximately 285 million 5G subscribers as of June 2026, with 5G traffic around 1.5 times 4G traffic.

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Data Usage Trends and ARPU

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Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel reported an average monthly mobile data consumption of 34.4 GB per customer, translating to roughly 1.15 GB per day. The company continued to post the industry’s highest ARPU at Rs 264, up from Rs 257 in the previous quarter. Airtel’s overall network data volume stood at 31,062 million GB during the quarter.

In a statement on August 04, 2026, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, said: “We delivered yet another quarter of strong performance, supported by the resilience of our diversified portfolio and sharp execution across businesses. Consolidated revenue rose 5.7% sequentially to Rs 58,539 crore with strong growth momentum across India and Africa. India revenue increased 4.2% sequentially while Africa delivered 5.7% constant currency growth. During the quarter, we completed a large and an EPS accretive share swap transaction to increase our stake in Airtel Africa to over 79%. This is a strong reflection of our conviction in Africa’s long-term growth potential and the significant opportunities across our businesses.