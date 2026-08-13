Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q1FY27

Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have released their Q1FY27 results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Vodafone Idea was the latest to announce its earnings, on August 10, 2026, stating, “Customer base stands stronger at 193.1 million vs. 192.8 million in Q4FY26; the first quarter of positive net subscriber addition since merger.” Here’s a look at the key performance metrics of the three leading private telcos in India.

Bharti Airtel reported an average monthly mobile data consumption of 34.4 GB per customer, translating to roughly 1.15 GB per day. The company continued to post the industry’s highest ARPU at Rs 264, up from Rs 257 in the previous quarter. Airtel’s overall network data volume stood at 31,062 million GB during the quarter.

In a statement on August 04, 2026, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, said: “We delivered yet another quarter of strong performance, supported by the resilience of our diversified portfolio and sharp execution across businesses. Consolidated revenue rose 5.7% sequentially to Rs 58,539 crore with strong growth momentum across India and Africa. India revenue increased 4.2% sequentially while Africa delivered 5.7% constant currency growth. During the quarter, we completed a large and an EPS accretive share swap transaction to increase our stake in Airtel Africa to over 79%. This is a strong reflection of our conviction in Africa’s long-term growth potential and the significant opportunities across our businesses.

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“India Mobile achieved sequential growth of 3.8%, driven by continued portfolio mix improvement. Our postpaid strategy continues to deliver strong outcomes with highest ever customer additions of 1 million. We added 5 million smartphone customers with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 264.

“The Homes business saw strong momentum with revenue growth of 4.4% QoQ and 473 K customer additions, underpinned by our focus on quality acquisitions and driving convergence.

“Airtel Business also delivered 3.2% sequential revenue growth, led by strong performance across the portfolio. Our balance sheet remains strong, reflecting disciplined capital allocation and focused investments to future-proof Airtel.”

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio recorded an average monthly mobile data consumption of 43.7 GB per customer, equivalent to about 1.46 GB per day. The operator’s ARPU increased to Rs 215.6, compared with Rs 214 in Q4FY26. Jio also reported a total network data volume of 69.4 billion GB during the quarter. Jio’s 5G subscriber base reached around 285 million as of June 2026, while the company said 5G data traffic was now approximately 1.5 times that of 4G data traffic.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said on July 17, 2026: “The Digital Services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15% Y-o-Y. During the quarter, Jio Platforms Limited filed its DRHP with SEBI, a significant step towards its public listing. The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio’s journey and will give investors an opportunity to participate in India’s digital growth story.”

During the quarter, Moody’s Ratings upgraded our foreign currency debt issuances to “Baa1”, reflecting underlying strength of our cash flow and financial position.

I remain confident in the underlying strength of our businesses and in the talent and commitment of our people. The start to FY27 gives me reason to be optimistic about the year ahead as we move forward with phased commissioning of new energy projects and unlock value through the Jio IPO.”

Akash M Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited, said, “Jio has established itself as a deep tech company and demonstrated the velocity of innovation across multiple advanced technologies. This is underlined by our strong patent portfolio which has been recognised globally. We intend to use these technologies to offer an ever-expanding bouquet of services to every citizen of India and drive industry leading growth for many years to come. As we embark on our next phase of journey to be a publicly listed company in India, we will continue to maintain our deep tech focus and democratise access to digital connectivity and digital services in India and globally.”

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Vodafone Idea reported an average data usage of 21.7 GB per 4G/5G subscriber per month, translating to approximately 723 MB per day. The company’s blended ARPU improved to Rs 177, up from Rs 174 in the previous quarter. Vi reported 88.4 PB per day in data usage during Q1FY27. Vi has changed the format in which it reports data usage this time.

Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said on August 10, 2026: “FY27 is the year of execution for us. Our robust Q1FY27 performance is a strong validation of our defined strategy and disciplined execution. Our investments are delivering tangible results with revenue growth of 6.0% YoY and quarterly EBITDA crossing Rs 5,000 Crore with a YoY growth of 9.1%. During the quarter, we have delivered on all the critical business parameters we measure our success on, including subscriber addition – first since merger and we will continue to drive this. Our 5G is now live in over 200 cities.

“Our on-ground execution intensity continues with capex orders worth Rs. 9,000 Crore already placed. The ongoing conversation with the lenders gives us the confidence of successful closure of debt discussions. With all critical business parameters now moving in the right direction our focus remains on execution and AI led transformation across the organization.”

Also in this Series:

Q4FY26: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q4FY26

Q3FY26: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q3FY26

Q2FY26: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q2FY26

Q1FY26: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q1FY26

Q4FY25: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q4FY25