Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q3FY26



Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have released their Q3FY26 results. Bharti Airtel was the latest to announce its earnings, adding 5.1 million smartphone customers while maintaining an industry-leading ARPU. Here’s a look at the key performance metrics of the three telcos as of December 31, 2025.

Data Usage Trends and ARPU

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel reported an average monthly mobile data consumption of 29.8GB per customer, translating to roughly 993MB per day. The company continued to post the industry’s highest ARPU at Rs 259, reinforcing steady tariff-led monetisation progress. Airtel’s overall network data volume stood at 26,056 million GBs during the quarter.









In a statement on February 05, 2026, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, said: " Q3'26 marked another strong quarter, with consolidated revenue of Rs 53,982 crore, a growth of 3.5 percent sequentially, underpinning our strategy of a diversified and resilient portfolio. India revenue including passive infrastructure services increased by 1.4 percent sequentially.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio recorded an average monthly mobile data consumption of 40.7GB per customer, equivalent to about 1.36GB per day. The operator’s ARPU increased to Rs 213.7. Jio also reported a total network data volume of 62.3 billion GBs, supported by rapid 5G adoption, with its 5G subscriber base reaching 253 million by the end of December 2025.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea reported an average monthly data usage of 19,676MB per 4G/5G subscriber, translating to approximately 656MB per day. The company’s blended ARPU improved to Rs 172 for the quarter. Vi’s overall network data volume stood at 7,559 billion MB.

"We added over 6,500 new unique 4G towers during the quarter reinforcing our focus to deliver superior connectivity including enhanced indoor coverage, in addition to adding more sites to expand our capacity to offer superior customer experience. As of December, 2025, our total broadband site count stood at over 548,000," Vi said in its January 27, 2026, release.

