Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU Reported in Q1FY26

Reported by Srikapardhi

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea reveal Q1FY26 performance with insights on ARPU, and data consumption.

Highlights

  • Airtel posts industry-high ARPU of Rs 250 in Q1FY26.
  • Jio users consume an average of 37GB per month, the highest in the industry.
  • Vi reports ARPU of Rs 165 and 6,748 billion MB in total data usage.

Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have released their Q1FY26 results. Vodafone Idea has been announcing 5G rollouts in cities across its 17 priority circles, where it holds 5G spectrum. While all three operators currently offer complimentary 5G services on select plans, Vi also provides unlimited 4G or large data bundles with its plans through various offerings.

In fact, Vi is the only Indian operator offering full-day unlimited data on both 4G and 5G through its Vi Nonstop Hero proposition. Let's take a look at the core metrics of the three telcos reported as of June 30, 2025.

Data Usage Trends and ARPU

airtel reliance jio vodafone idea arpu q1fy26

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel reported an average monthly mobile data consumption of 26.9GB per customer, which translates to roughly 897MB per day. The company also recorded the industry's highest ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) at Rs 250, close to its short-term target of Rs 300. Airtel's overall network data volume stood at 21,078 million GB.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio, whose end-to-end 5G stack with a cloud-native core network is now ready for global markets, reported an average monthly mobile data consumption of 37GB per customer—slightly over 1.2GB per day. Jio's ARPU stood at Rs 208.8. The operator reported its overall network data volume at 54.7 billion GB.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), which is rolling out 5G services across its 17 spectrum circles, reported an average monthly data usage of 17.32GB (17,744 MB) per 4G/5G subscriber, translating to just over 580MB per day. Vi's blended ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 165. The operator's overall network data volume was reported at 6,748 billion MB.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

