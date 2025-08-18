Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans with Unlimited Data Now Available Nationwide; New Campaign Launched



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its Non-Stop Hero Plan to all markets, following the earlier rollout to five additional markets in June 2025. The Vi Non-Stop Hero Plan, along with Hero Unlimited – Binge All Night, is now available across all circles. These prepaid offerings provide customers with a variety of benefits at different price points.

Vi Non-Stop Hero Plan in All Circles

The new circles where the Vi Non-Stop Hero Plan is now available include priority circles such as Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh (West), Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar. Vi Non-Stop plans offer full-day unlimited internet on high-speed networks, while Vi Super Hero plans—available in 12 circles—provide half-day unlimited data. Vi Hero Unlimited plans include all-night unlimited data benefits.

Vi Hero Plans Availability

Q1FY26: Official Statement

Commenting on the Q1FY26 results, Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited, said: "Our 5G services are now operational in 22 cities across 13 circles, and we are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint, in line with growing 5G handset adoption. We are encouraged by the momentum across our core business metrics. Data consumption has hit a record high driven by the success of our SuperHero and Non-stop SuperHero plans. With a solid foundation in place, we are well positioned to seize emerging growth opportunities in the industry. We continue to invest in capex and to support our broader capex plans of Rs 500–550 billion, we remain engaged with lenders to secure debt financing."

Vi on the Non-Stop Hero Offering

"Our customer-focused innovations extend beyond connectivity. Our portfolio of digital-first offerings for prepaid users gained momentum with the Non-Stop Hero Plan offering Unlimited Data 24x7 now active pan India," Vodafone Idea said in a statement on August 14, 2025.

"Vi's marketing and brand initiatives continue to earn strong recognition. The Number Rakshak campaign — which helped reunite pilgrims with their families during the Mahakumbh 2025 — won a prestigious Cannes Lions award for Cultural Engagement. We also bagged accolades at Afaqs for Best Use of Influencers on Instagram as part of the Vi Data Guarantee campaign and for its impactful prepaid influencer marketing for the Super Hero and Non-Stop Hero plans," the company added.

Vi's New Campaign for Non-Stop Hero Plan

With the Non-Stop Hero Plan now available pan-India, Vodafone Idea launched a new campaign on August 14, positioning the offer as "India's only prepaid plan offering unlimited data on 4G and 5G handsets for 24 hours."

Highlighting the growing importance of uninterrupted mobile internet for work, learning, and connectivity, Vi said it has steadily established its flagship unlimited data plans under the ‘Hero’ proposition – Nonstop Hero, Super Hero and Hero – catering to the diverse needs of its customers.

To highlight this unique proposition, Vi said, "It has launched a new campaign promoting Vi Nonstop Hero, which is the only prepaid plan in India that offers full-day unlimited 4G and 5G data for the entire month, starting at just Rs 365. The campaign focuses on the common problem of prepaid data getting exhausted, and presents Nonstop Hero as the ultimate solution. This multi-medium campaign will go live on television as well as on various digital mediums." Unlimited 5G Data is applicable only on 5G handset in circles where Vi has launched 5G network.

"Nonstop Hero offers the best value for money to customers. With no daily data limits, Vi Nonstop Hero customers enjoy uninterrupted internet access for work, study, entertainment, gaming, or social connectivity – all without the need for extra top-ups," the company said.

Vi added that, in today's digitally connected world, customers tend to exhaust their data three to seven times a month and rely on add-on data recharges, over and above their monthly recharges. "However, with Nonstop Hero, customers enjoy unlimited data for the entire month starting at just Rs 365, thus saving on additional or top-up recharge expenditure."

Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, said, "At a time when data has become as vital as electricity, running out of it, mid-task can be deeply frustrating. With Vi Nonstop Hero, we have eliminated daily data limits, giving customers the freedom to work, stream, game and connect without interruption. We are proud to be the only telco in India to offer unlimited data access across smartphones and our new campaign brings the offering to life in a fun, relatable way."

Vi's Unlimited Data Propositions

Vi claims it is the only telecom operator offering unlimited prepaid data recharges. Its unlimited data propositions include:

Vi Hero: Night-time unlimited data (12 am to 6 am)

Vi Super Hero: Half-day unlimited data (12 am to 12 noon)

Vi Non-Stop Hero: Full-day unlimited data

Conclusion

With the latest expansion of the Non-Stop Hero Plan, users across all circles can now enjoy unlimited data 24x7.