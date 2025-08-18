Reliance Jio Entry Level Postpaid Plan with 5G

Long gone are the days when you got a new Jio postpaid SIM card with a Rs 199 plan. Now, there's no more a Rs 199 plan, as Jio wants to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) to improve financials. The telco is looking at a possible listing next year in the stock markets. For this, Jio would want to ensure that healthy financial growth sustains. After the tariff hikes last year, Jio's entry-level postpaid plan comes for Rs 349. The company offers additional subscriptions too with the plan. Let's take a look at the plan and its benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 postpaid plan comes with a monthly validity. Users get 30GB of data with the plan, and thereafter, users need to pay Rs 10 for each additional GB of data consumed. There are no add-on family SIM cards bundled with the plan. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the plan.

With the Jio Unlimited offer, users will also get one time free subscription to JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 90 days. There's free 50GB of JioAICloud storage. JioHotstar Mobile plan will be offered to the users for 90 days. Users also get unlimited 5G data with the plan. The additional benefit also includes JioTV.

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 is the entry-level postpaid plan. This is still cheaper than what you get from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. The telco offers this plan in all the telecom circles of the country. Given that there's unlimited 5G too, there's no need for the users to worry about paying extra for 4G data if the users have a 5G phone and they are in a 5G covered area.