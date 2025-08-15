BSNL Soft-Launches eSIM Services in Tamil Nadu, to Expand Nationwide in Phases: Report

Public-sector telecom company joins private players in offering digital SIM technology, promising instant activation and enhanced security.

Highlights

  • Rollout to cover all of India in phased manner.
  • Supports both new connections and migration from physical SIMs.
  • Compatible with leading smartphones, wearables, and dual-SIM setups.

BSNL Soft-Launches eSIM Services in Tamil Nadu
State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has soft-launched its eSIM services in the Tamil Nadu circle, joining private sector operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), which already offer the facility nationwide. The eSIM service allows customers to activate mobile connections without a physical SIM card on compatible smartphones and wearables. BSNL reportedly said the service will be rolled out across India in phases. The telecom PSU currently has nearly nine crore mobile users.

Also Read: BSNL Activates Nationwide Network-Level Anti-Spam Protection for Mobile Users




How Customers Can Get BSNL eSIM

During the soft-launch phase, customers can visit BSNL customer service centres with an eSIM-enabled device and valid ID proof. The process involves completing digital know-your-customer (KYC) verification and receiving a one-time QR code to download the eSIM profile. Both new users and existing subscribers can opt for eSIM, with migration from physical SIMs also supported.

The eSIM can be used alongside a physical SIM in supported devices and is compatible with leading devices, including recent models from major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Also Read: Airtel Simplified eSIM Upgrade Process via Airtel Thanks App

BSNL Enters the eSIM Arena

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J Ravi said the launch underscores BSNL's commitment to secure, future-ready connectivity and Digital India, bringing customers instant, SIM-less activation, dual-SIM flexibility, and improved security versus plastic SIMs, according to an ETTelecom report dated August 15, 2025.

Industry body GSMA has said eSIM technology can reduce SIM card distribution costs, open new revenue streams in segments such as automotive and wearables, and enable innovative subscription models. However, adoption in India remains limited to certain high-end Android and Apple devices, as well as premium smartwatches, amid a fragmented ecosystem, according to the report.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

