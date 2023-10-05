Airtel Simplified eSIM Upgrade Process via Airtel Thanks App

Previously, Airtel customers were required to follow the activation process of eSIM by sending an SMS to 121 and following the steps involved. However, the activation process has now been enhanced with the Airtel Thanks App, making it more convenient for users.

  • An eSIM is an online extension of your regular SIM card.
  • Airtel users can enjoy the convenience of a digital SIM card.
  • Airtel simplified eSIM activation process.

Airtel Users Can Now Upgrade to eSIM via Airtel Thanks App
Bharti Airtel has been offering eSIM cards for smartphones and smartwatches, allowing users to experience advanced technology on the Airtel network for a long time. Now, in order to enhance the customer experience and encourage more users to shift towards eSIM, Airtel has enabled the activation of Airtel eSIM through the Airtel Thanks App.

Airtel eSIM Facility

The Airtel eSIM facility, features of eSIM, and the process of activating an eSIM have already been covered by TelecomTalk in a previous story. Previously, Airtel customers were required to follow the activation process of eSIM by sending an SMS to 121 and following the steps involved. However, the activation process has now been enhanced with the Airtel Thanks App, making it more convenient for users.

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM is an online extension of your regular SIM card. This SIM can be downloaded and exists as a digital version. With an eSIM card, you will no longer need access to the physical SIM card of your phone.

Now, initiate an eSIM card request via the Airtel Thanks App.

Activating Airtel eSIM via Airtel Thanks App

Airtel users can download the Airtel Thanks app, log in using the phone number required for upgrading to eSIM, click on the 'upgrade to eSIM' icon available in the shortcuts, and initiate the eSIM request.

Customers can select their device preference and enter a 32-digit EID (Embedded Identity Document) for the device they wish to activate eSIM for. In the next step, users are required to verify the OTP received on the Airtel number and submit the request. In the final step, customers can download the eSIM profile and configure it according to the steps provided for their smartphone.

For detailed steps, Airtel customers can visit airtel.in/esim to learn more about the activation process. According to the Airtel website, Apple, Google Pixel, Samsung, Motorola, and Vivo devices can be configured for eSIM. In case you wish to change from an eSIM back to a physical SIM, you must visit a nearby Airtel Store and provide proof of identification.

