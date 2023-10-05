Rogers Activates Toronto Subway 5G Network Access for All Customers



Canadian telecommunications service provider Rogers Communications has announced that it has activated 5G services in the busiest sections of the Toronto subway system for customers of all major Canadian mobile networks. In April, Rogers announced its plans to introduce full 5G connectivity services to the entire Toronto subway system, including access to 911 for all riders, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Rogers Introduces 5G and Enhanced Network for Toronto’s TTC Subway









Extensive Testing for Network Readiness

Rogers stated that it conducted extensive testing, including live calls, to prepare the network for all riders. Beginning on October 2nd, customers of all major Canadian carriers can now connect to 5G and engage in voice calls, texting, and streaming within the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system in the following areas:

On Line 1, including all stations and tunnels in the Downtown U, as well as Spadina and Dupont stations, and on Line 2, encompassing thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank, along with the tunnels between St George and Yonge stations.

"Our dedicated team of technologists designed and introduced an immediate solution that added capacity, enabling Bell and Telus to join the network," said Rogers. "For over 10 years, subway riders have been without mobile phone services, and the Rogers team is pleased to step up and make 5G a reality for all riders today."

Also Read: Rogers to Acquire BAI Canada to Bring 5G Connectivity to Toronto Subway System

Acquisition of BAI Canada

As reported by TelecomTalk in April, Rogers acquired the cellular network in the TTC subway system from the previous operator, BAI Canada, and committed to investing hundreds of millions of dollars to roll out 5G service and provide more reliable 911 access across all 75 subway stations and nearly 80 kilometres of track.

ISED Changes Spectrum license Conditions

In September, Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED) announced new spectrum license conditions, which mandate that mobile carriers provide cellular connectivity to all passengers on Toronto's subway system by October 3, 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: ISED Mandates Cellular Connectivity for Toronto Subway Passengers by October 2023

Rogers pointed out that the previous network could not support all TTC riders, and coverage was extremely limited. Now, Rogers has made a high-speed 5G network a reality for transit riders on the TTC subway system.