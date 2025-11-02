Vodafone Idea

BSNL is a Bigger Threat to Vi than Airtel, Jio

Reliance Jio IPO is Coming, Here's What to Know

Airtel Brings 6 AI Agents in the Thanks App

Vi Business Expands Enterprise Clients Amid 4G, 5G Network Transformation: Report

Just in Jio is Offering 1 Year of 5G for Just Rs 601

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering users access to its 5G SA (standlone) network with unlimited 5G data for just Rs 601. This voucher was announced as an offer.... Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Nov 02nd 2025 0

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Design and Overview

Apple Hits All Time Revenue Record in India owing to iPhone 17

iQOO 15 India Launch Date and Other Confirmed Details

ACT Fibernet Says Smart Wi-Fi Found to Improve Broadband Experience

Latest News

What They Said: Sid Swaminathan of Jio BlackRock on AI

Let's take a look at what Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JioBlackRock Asset Management, said about Artificial Intelligence (AI). JioBlackRock Asset Management is a joint venture....Continue Reading

By Kripa B Nov 01st 2025 0

DoT to Seek Solicitor General’s View on Supreme Court Order in Vodafone Idea AGR Case: Report

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will seek legal advice from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on the Supreme Court's recent order concerning Vodafone Idea (Vi) and the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.....Continue Reading

By Kripa B Nov 01st 2025 0

BSNL Must Focus on QoS: Scindia

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been asked by telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to focus on Quality of Services (QoS). The minister has said that QoS....Continue Reading

By Tanuja K Nov 01st 2025 5

Airtel Shares the Best Ways to Connect With Its Support Team in 2025

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel says it offers enhanced range of customer support options, making it easier for users to reach assistance instantly through multiple digital and offline channels. The company....Continue Reading

By Kripa B Nov 01st 2025 0

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 5G is Available in these Locations

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has launched 5G in multiple locations. Even though the pace at which the telco is rolling out 5G is a....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Nov 01st 2025 26

Jio, Airtel, Vi Need to Implement CNAP By March 2026: Report

The Indian telecom operators including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) need to implement the Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) system by March 2026. The officials in the know said that the....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Oct 31st 2025 4

Aadhaar to Embrace AI, Blockchain and Quantum Tech in Vision 2032 Roadmap

Recognizing the rapidly evolving technological and regulatory landscape, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has embarked on a comprehensive strategic and technological review to chart the future course of Aadhaar....Continue Reading

By Kripa B Oct 31st 2025 0

Apple Hits All Time Revenue Record in India owing to iPhone 17

Apple recently released its reports for September 2025 quarter. According to the report, the company posted a record revenue in a single quarter in India. This is largely due to the....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Oct 31st 2025 0

Customer Service Is a Challenge for Banking Sector: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India and former Chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI), spoke at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai about the challenges facing the....Continue Reading

By Kripa B Oct 31st 2025 0

iQOO 15 India Launch Date and Other Confirmed Details

iQOO 15, the next flagship from iQOO will launch soon in India. The phone has already launched in the China market. It will run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16....Continue Reading

By Tanuja K Oct 31st 2025 0

BSNL Can Become a Benchmark in Public Sector Undertaking: Minister

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is eyeing to make a comeback in the market with high-speed 4G networks and 5G rollout in the future. The comeback would....Continue Reading

By Tanuja K Oct 31st 2025 13

Jio Just Killed the Competition with AI Offer

Reliance Industries has once again made a strong move to compete with Airtel for its AI (artificial intelligence) offer. Airtel, earlier this year, partnered with Perplexity to offer Perplexity Pro subscription....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Oct 31st 2025 2

What are JioTV Premium Prepaid Packs

The JioTV Premium prepaid packs are something that can help you with your entertainment needs as well as validity. Jio owns the JioTV platform, and it comes with premium a subscription....Continue Reading

By Tanay Singh Thakur Oct 31st 2025 2

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

