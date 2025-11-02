Reliance Jio IPO is Coming, Here's What to Know
Airtel Brings 6 AI Agents in the Thanks App
Just in Jio is Offering 1 Year of 5G for Just Rs 601
Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering users access to its 5G SA (standlone) network with unlimited 5G data for just Rs 601. This voucher was announced as an offer.... Continue Reading
Top 3 Mics for Podcasters in IndiaBy Tanay SinghEditor
Indians are Switching Off Secondary SIMsBy Tanay SinghEditor
5G in India Will be Majorly Based on O-RANBy Tanay SinghEditor
5G Phones Make More Sense in the Semi-Midrange Price SegmentBy Tanay SinghEditor
TelecomTalk Interviews: DE-CIX on Cloud Gaming with 5G
TelecomTalk Interviews: Futurex on 5G Security, Challenges for Indian Telcos and More
Vodafone Idea COO Talks About What is Next for the Company
TelecomTalk Interviews: Tata Tele Business Services on Solutions for SMBs
TelecomTalk Interviews: Nokia on Innovations in Fibre Technologies and Global Market
One Industry, Multiple Views on 5G FWA and Monetisation: Which One Is Right?
The Silent Phase-Out of FM Radio in Smartphones: What's Behind It?
Are Vodafone Idea’s Cheap Plans and Top 4G Network Paying Off? Here's What Subscriber Stats Show
What's Driving Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea to Launch Special Cricket Data Packs?
The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?
What They Said: Sid Swaminathan of Jio BlackRock on AI
Let's take a look at what Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JioBlackRock Asset Management, said about Artificial Intelligence (AI). JioBlackRock Asset Management is a joint venture....Continue Reading
DoT to Seek Solicitor General’s View on Supreme Court Order in Vodafone Idea AGR Case: Report
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will seek legal advice from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on the Supreme Court's recent order concerning Vodafone Idea (Vi) and the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.....Continue Reading
BSNL Must Focus on QoS: Scindia
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been asked by telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to focus on Quality of Services (QoS). The minister has said that QoS....Continue Reading
Airtel Shares the Best Ways to Connect With Its Support Team in 2025
Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel says it offers enhanced range of customer support options, making it easier for users to reach assistance instantly through multiple digital and offline channels. The company....Continue Reading
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 5G is Available in these Locations
Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has launched 5G in multiple locations. Even though the pace at which the telco is rolling out 5G is a....Continue Reading
Jio, Airtel, Vi Need to Implement CNAP By March 2026: Report
The Indian telecom operators including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) need to implement the Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) system by March 2026. The officials in the know said that the....Continue Reading
Aadhaar to Embrace AI, Blockchain and Quantum Tech in Vision 2032 Roadmap
Recognizing the rapidly evolving technological and regulatory landscape, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has embarked on a comprehensive strategic and technological review to chart the future course of Aadhaar....Continue Reading
Apple Hits All Time Revenue Record in India owing to iPhone 17
Apple recently released its reports for September 2025 quarter. According to the report, the company posted a record revenue in a single quarter in India. This is largely due to the....Continue Reading
Customer Service Is a Challenge for Banking Sector: Arundhati Bhattacharya
Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India and former Chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI), spoke at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai about the challenges facing the....Continue Reading
iQOO 15 India Launch Date and Other Confirmed Details
iQOO 15, the next flagship from iQOO will launch soon in India. The phone has already launched in the China market. It will run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16....Continue Reading
BSNL Can Become a Benchmark in Public Sector Undertaking: Minister
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is eyeing to make a comeback in the market with high-speed 4G networks and 5G rollout in the future. The comeback would....Continue Reading
Jio Just Killed the Competition with AI Offer
Reliance Industries has once again made a strong move to compete with Airtel for its AI (artificial intelligence) offer. Airtel, earlier this year, partnered with Perplexity to offer Perplexity Pro subscription....Continue Reading
What are JioTV Premium Prepaid Packs
The JioTV Premium prepaid packs are something that can help you with your entertainment needs as well as validity. Jio owns the JioTV platform, and it comes with premium a subscription....Continue Reading
Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know
Bharath :
?"A launch event with political dignitaries is a ceremony, not a service guarantee. The people experiencing constant network drops, power…
BSNL Can Become a Benchmark in Public Sector Undertaking: Minister
WIN :
BSNL 4g isn't stable anywhere. They are still tuning their spectrum and volte software
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 5G is Available in these Locations
WIN :
Jio is using UBR for Airfiber, so it has nothing to do with current 5G.
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 5G is Available in these Locations
Krish :
And for Mamta, those terr*sts are her vote bank too. She is ruling because of these craps
Jio, Airtel, Vi Need to Implement CNAP By March 2026:…
Krish :
QoS and BSNL is like North and South Pole!
BSNL Must Focus on QoS: Scindia
