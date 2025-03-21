What’s Driving Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea to Launch Special Cricket Data Packs?



Indian telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) started launching special cricket data packs just ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, set to begin on Saturday, March 22. This is mainly due to the massive popularity of cricket in India, especially during tournaments, and telcos want to capitalise on the opportunity that cricket fever provides.

High-Speed Networks of Telcos

Airtel and Jio are already offering 4G/5G services, enabling seamless streaming of live cricket matches on high-speed networks. Additionally, Vi (offering 4G) has recently launched 5G in Mumbai and will continue rolling it out in other cities by the end of April. These high-speed networks will allow operators to meet the surge in mobile streaming on OTT platforms like JioHotstar.

Airtel Strengthens Networks Across IPL Stadiums in India

From an experience perspective, Airtel, ahead of the IPL season, announced that it has enhanced its network across all IPL stadiums in India to support the surge in data usage and cater to the needs of cricket fans visiting the stadiums. This way, Airtel aims to ensure that its users experience seamless data and voice connectivity when sharing their exciting fan moments live with loved ones from the stadium. You can read more about Airtel's network preparedness in the story linked here.

However, there are various other reasons why telcos offer special cricket data packs. Cricket, being a highly commercial game, provides many opportunities for telcos to position themselves as subscribers' preferred operators. Below are a few reasons behind this strategy:

1. Surge in Data Consumption

As discussed earlier, streaming video consumes large amounts of data. From 2G to 5G, the internet experience has evolved significantly. Nostalgically, from the days of auto-refreshed pages displaying cricket scores to directly streaming HD live matches on smartphones, data consumption has surged dramatically. Telcos have invested heavily in building networks, and this presents an opportunity for them to monetise the increased usage as fans stream live cricket matches on OTT platforms, leading to a significant rise in data consumption. Their regular data plans may not be sufficient for this increased demand, prompting telcos to launch new data packs tailored to meet it. For fans who prefer watching matches on mobile devices or on the go, high-speed data packs become essential.

JioHotstar Bundled Packs

This time, telcos have launched data packs bundling JioHotstar with data benefits. Earlier reports suggested that JioStar, the joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India, was in discussions with Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea to bundle its streaming service with telecom operators' data packs. If true, these new data packs launched by telcos might be a result of JioStar's discussion with telecom operators.

Launch of JioHotstar

JioStar, the joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India, announced the launch of JioHotstar on February 14, bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. This move follows JioStar's shift to a subscription-based model, ending free IPL streaming, which was previously available on JioCinema. Reliance Jio is closely associated with cricket, as confirmed by the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), Akash Ambani, during a fireside chat at Mumbai Tech Week 2025. During the interaction, he stated, "...We [Family] share a joint passion for cricket and we're watching the same TV." Naturally, for the Reliance Group of companies, acquiring the cricket platform and leveraging it with telecom offerings is a strategic move to commercialise the game.

2. Competitive Differentiation

Special cricket packs help telcos attract and retain users, giving them an edge over competitors. These packs offer access to streaming platforms, enticing cricket fans. Imagine a die-hard cricket fan who can watch matches seamlessly on a telco's network—this leaves a lasting impression, making them loyal to that operator. The user will likely remember the seamless streaming experience and develop an emotional connection with the brand. Ultimately, it depends on the audience a particular telco is targeting and acquiring.

3. Increased Revenue Opportunities

If you are a regular reader of TelecomTalk, you might remember Airtel's Gopal Vittal stating that growth levers remained intact for the company. Airtel was able to monetise via data packs, which users purchase 'impulsively' once their plan data is consumed. You can read more about it here:

Considering this, if users stream cricket live on mobile internet, data consumption will be significantly high, requiring them to purchase additional data. This is where telcos' special cricket data packs come into play. Although operators already offer general data packs, these cricket-specific ones are presented as more lucrative, with better benefits, making them more appealing to consumers. This results in higher monetisation, thereby increasing ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) for telcos. That's why Indian telcos consistently offer cricket data packs.

4. Partnership with Streaming Platforms

Telcos often collaborate with streaming services to offer exclusive access. These partnerships drive both subscriber growth and advertising revenue. However, in the current case, all private telcos—Airtel, Jio, and Vi—are offering JioHotstar packs. This means differentiation comes through data packs and network experience. That's why Airtel has enhanced its network at IPL stadiums and surrounding areas, ensuring seamless connectivity despite massive crowds. This network enhancement benefits not only stadium attendees but also nearby communities, preventing network congestion. Airtel has proactively boosted its network to address this demand.

5. Targeting Sports Enthusiasts and Casual Viewers

As discussed earlier, telcos' offerings depend on their target audience. Even non-regular mobile data users purchase temporary add-ons to watch live matches. This gives telcos an opportunity to convert occasional users into regular data consumers by delivering a delightful experience.

6. Leveraging the Festive-Like Atmosphere

Given cricket's immense popularity in India, tournaments like the IPL are marketing goldmines, similar to festivals. Special data packs during the IPL can drive high customer engagement and word-of-mouth (WoM) promotion. For instance, if a group of people is watching a live match on a particular network and the streaming is seamless, it is likely that others will ask, "Which network are you using?" This leaves a lasting impression on users' minds.

Conclusion

As discussed earlier, video streaming is currently one of the few options available for telcos to monetise 4G/5G networks. We also covered in our previous stories the complete monetisation aspects of telcos and whether consumers are using the internet or cached data while streaming video. These are TelecomTalk's exclusive stories, which you can read via the links shared below. Now you know why telcos launch cricket data packs in India—they aim to leverage their infrastructure and monetise a highly commercial game. Telcos, however, have only launched cricket packs so far. As the IPL continues to grip the nation, telcos are set to reap the benefits of India's cricket craze.

