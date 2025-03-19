Airtel Boosts Network at Stadiums Across India Ahead of IPL 2025

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Bharti Airtel enhances mobile network infrastructure at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and key city locations to provide uninterrupted connectivity for IPL 2025 fans.

Highlights

  • Airtel has upgraded seven cell sites at Wankhede Stadium for seamless voice and data connectivity.
  • Additional network optimisations at Mumbai’s major landmarks, including Marine Drive and the Gateway of India.
  • Airtel extends similar network upgrades to IPL stadiums across India.

Ahead of IPL 2025, Airtel Boosts Network at Wankhede Stadium
Bharti Airtel has strengthened its network infrastructure at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), set to begin on March 22. The upgrades will ensure seamless connectivity for nearly 100,000 cricket fans attending the matches, Airtel announced on Wednesday, March 19.

Airtel Strengthens Network at Wankhede Stadium

To enhance the experience, Airtel has enhanced seven existing cell sites around the stadium, significantly improving voice and data connectivity for Airtel customers. The network upgrades are strategically planned to handle the surge in mobile traffic expected during the high-energy matches.

The CEO of Bharti Airtel's Mumbai Circle emphasised the company's commitment to uninterrupted service. "With the upcoming IPL tournament expected to attract massive crowds, we have proactively upgraded our mobile network infrastructure at Wankhede stadium. This enhancement will ensure that our customers remain seamlessly connected, capturing and sharing the electrifying energy of the event in real-time."

Optimisation at Key Locations and Premium Hotels

Beyond the stadium, Airtel said it has optimised its network at key locations across Mumbai, including the airport, railway stations, and prominent landmarks such as Marine Drive, Nariman Point, and the Gateway of India. Premium hotels, including The Oberoi, Trident, and Taj Colaba, have also undergone network enhancements to enhance coverage.

Nationwide IPL Stadium Upgrades

Airtel said it has taken measures specifically for the IPL and has augmented its network across all stadiums in the country, ensuring cricket fans enjoy seamless connectivity throughout the tournament, which runs from March to May 2025.

Jio Announces Free JioHotstar Access

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has announced free access to its OTT platform, JioHotstar, on select plans. Read more about the free unlimited cricket season offer in the story link above.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

