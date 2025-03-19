Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Realme has just launched the Realme P3 Ultra 5G in India. Alongside that, the company has launched the P3 5G, for which the price and specifications are mentioned in the link below. Realme P3 Ultra 5G is the more premium phone here. However, don't confuse it for a super premium, it is just more premium than the P3 5G. In the price chart, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G would be categorised as a midrange phone only. Let's take a look a the price and the specifications of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G in India.









Realme P3 Ultra 5G Price in India

Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes in multiple memory variants in India:

8GB+128GB for Rs 26,999

8GB+256GB for Rs 27,999

12GB+256GB for Rs 29,999

The device will be offered in multiple colour options including Orion Red and Neptune Blue. There will be vegan leather finish as well as a glow-in-the-dark lunar design option.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G can be purchased with bank offers which include a Rs 3,000 bank discount.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Specifications in India

Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.83-inch screen with support for 1.5K resolution and quad-curved screen. The screen supports 2500Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

There's a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor in the rear with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There's a 16MP sensor for selfies at the front. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G has a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. The P3 Ultra 5G has IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating.