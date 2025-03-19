Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.83-inch screen with support for 1.5K resolution and quad-curved screen. The screen supports 2500Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Highlights

  • Realme has just launched the Realme P3 Ultra 5G in India.
  • Realme P3 Ultra 5G is the more premium phone here.
  • In the price chart, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G would be categorised as a midrange phone only.

Follow Us

realme p3 ultra 5g launched in india

Realme has just launched the Realme P3 Ultra 5G in India. Alongside that, the company has launched the P3 5G, for which the price and specifications are mentioned in the link below. Realme P3 Ultra 5G is the more premium phone here. However, don't confuse it for a super premium, it is just more premium than the P3 5G. In the price chart, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G would be categorised as a midrange phone only. Let's take a look a the price and the specifications of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G in India.




Read More - Realme P35 5G Launched in India, Price and Specifications

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Price in India

Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes in multiple memory variants in India:

  • 8GB+128GB for Rs 26,999
  • 8GB+256GB for Rs 27,999
  • 12GB+256GB for Rs 29,999

The device will be offered in multiple colour options including Orion Red and Neptune Blue. There will be vegan leather finish as well as a glow-in-the-dark lunar design option.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G can be purchased with bank offers which include a Rs 3,000 bank discount.

Read More - Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched in India, Check Price and Specs

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Specifications in India

Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.83-inch screen with support for 1.5K resolution and quad-curved screen. The screen supports 2500Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

There's a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor in the rear with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There's a 16MP sensor for selfies at the front. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G has a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. The P3 Ultra 5G has IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Redmi Turbo 4 Pro on left. Exact same design as that of Poco X7 Pro.

Vodafone Idea Goes Live With Dedicated 5G Page and Unlimited…

TheAndroidFreak :

A56 seems good option this time, but Samsung itself dropped the price of S24 FE to 36000, which makes it…

Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout, Date and Details Here

TheAndroidFreak :

I am happy with 100-150Mbps speeds on Vi 4G+. No need of 5G. Thinking of recharging annually.

Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout, Date and Details Here

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol

Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout, Date and Details Here

TheAndroidFreak :

I mean to say these places doesn't have Vi 5G. Typing mistake.

Vodafone Idea Brings Unlimited 5G for Prepaid and Postpaid Users

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments