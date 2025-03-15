Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched in India, Check Price and Specs

Lenovo has launched a new tablet for the Indian market. This new tab is called Lenovo Idea Tab Pro. It comes with a Stylus and a keyboard. However, you need to purchase them separately. Note that Lenovo had unveiled this tab at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. This tablet has now made its way to India and is priced as such that it will compete with many tablets in the semi-premium range. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro.









Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Price in India

Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro has launched in a single colour in India. The colour is Luna Grey and it has already gone on open sale in the country via Amazon. There are two memory variants you can buy - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB for Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999. Whether the price makes sense for you or not can be determined by looking at the specifications.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Specifications in India

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro comes with a 12-7-inch LCD display. It supports 2944x1840 resolution. There's also support for 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet has an all-metal build and measures just 6.9mm in thickness. It is also pretty light as it weighs about 615 grams only.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC coupled with upp to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a microSD card inside as well to expand the memory. Unfortunately though, the tablet runs on Android 14 out of the box. It will get OS updates until Android 16, which is also a let down. But, there are four years of security patches.

There is support for AI (artificial intelligence) features like Circle to Search, Gemini, and more. There's are Lenovo built productivity tools present as well. Users can stream the apps of their tablets to PC and also copy paste across devices.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. There's a JBL tuned speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos present too.