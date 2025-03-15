Reliance Jio Rs 666 Plan: Then vs Now

Reliance Jio has a Rs 666 plan on offering for users since the last several years. The company has, however, made changes to the benefits post the tariff hikes that took place in July 2024. The Rs 666 plan has been one of the favourites for many users as it hits the sweet spot of budget friendly, decent validity, just enough data, and voice calling benefits. Jio reduced the validity of the Rs 666 plan, making it marginally more expensive for its users. However, the older benefits of the Rs 666 plan are still available, but at a slightly higher price. Let's take a look at the Rs 666 plan then vs now.









Reliance Jio Rs 666 Plan Benefits Then

Reliance Jio's Rs 666 plan used to come with 84 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The plan also bundled unlimited 5G data for the users. This plan now costs Rs 799, but there's no unlimited 5G data anymore. To get 5G from Jio, users need to recharge with the 2GB daily data plans.

Reliance Jio Rs 666 Plan Benefits Now

The Rs 666 plan now comes with a service validity of 70 days, 14 days or two weeks lesser than what it used to. The Rs 666 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's no unlimited 5G either. The plan doesn't bundle any premium OTT (over-the-top) benefits.

For users who loved the Rs 666 plan, it is still there, but with a slightly reduced validity. However, those who want the plan with older benefits only, and can afford to pay a little more, they can go for the Rs 799 plan. Jio is offering this plan to consumers across India.