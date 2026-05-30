Reliance Jio 28-Day Recharge Plans: Complete List and Benefits – June 2026 Edition

Reliance Jio continues to offer a diverse prepaid portfolio with a wide range of 28-day validity plans catering to feature phone users, budget-conscious customers, heavy data consumers, gamers, and OTT enthusiasts. The telecom operator currently offers 13 recharge packs with 28-day validity, starting with the Rs 123 4G Feature Phone Plan and going up to the Rs 545 JioGames Plan.

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Several plans also come bundled with premium benefits such as unlimited 5G access, JioHotstar subscriptions, Google Gemini Pro membership, cloud storage, gaming services, and access to various OTT platforms.

Here’s a detailed look at Reliance Jio‘s 28-day prepaid recharge plans as of May 30, 2026.

Reliance Jio 28-Day Prepaid Plans

1. Jio Prepaid Rs 123 Plan

Pack Type: 4G Feature Phone Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS (total), 0.5 GB/Day data (14 GB total). Post high-speed usage, unlimited at 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: Subscription to JioSaavn and JioTV.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.39

2. Jio Prepaid Rs 189 Plan

Pack Type: Affordable Packs, Value Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS (total), 2 GB total data. Post high-speed usage, unlimited at 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: Subscription to JioTV and JioAICloud.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.75

3. Jio Prepaid Rs 196 Plan

Pack Type: ICR Plan (Inter-Circle Roaming/National Roaming)

Core Benefits: 2 GB ICR Data, 1000 Mins ICR Voice, 1000 ICR SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Notes: ICR Recharge will work after latching on to the BSNL Network. This BSNL ICR plan is currently applicable for Jio MP&CG (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) customers only.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.00

4. Jio Prepaid Rs 299 Plan

Pack Type: Popular Plans

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5 GB Data per Day (42 GB total). Post high-speed usage unlimited at 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: Subscription to JioTV and JioAICloud. Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. To continue using Google Gemini Offer benefits, the user must continuously be active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 and above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.68

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