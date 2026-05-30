Reliance Jio 28-Day Recharge Plans: Complete List and Benefits – June 2026 Edition

Reliance Jio continues to offer a diverse prepaid portfolio with a wide range of 28-day validity plans catering to feature phone users, budget-conscious customers, heavy data consumers, gamers, and OTT enthusiasts. The telecom operator currently offers 13 recharge packs with 28-day validity, starting with the Rs 123 4G Feature Phone Plan and going up to the Rs 545 JioGames Plan.
5. Jio Prepaid Rs 329 Plan
Pack Type: JioSaavn Pro Included
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5 GB Data per Day (42 GB total). Post high-speed usage unlimited at 64 Kbps.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Subscription to JioSaavn Pro, JioTV, and JioAICloud. Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. To continue using Google Gemini Offer benefits, the user must continuously be active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 and above throughout the offer period.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.75
6. Jio Prepaid Rs 349 Plan
Pack Type: Popular Plans, True 5G Unlimited Plan, Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 2GB Data per Day (56GB total). Post high-speed usage unlimited at 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Jio Special Offer benefits, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, JioAICloud: Free 50 GB storage. Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana and more. To continue using Google Gemini Offer benefits user must continuously be active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above, throughout the offer period.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.46
7. Jio Prepaid Rs 396 Plan
Pack Type: ICR Plan (Inter-Circle Roaming/National Roaming)
Core Benefits: 10 GB ICR Data, 1000 Mins ICR Voice, 1000 ICR SMS.
Validity: 28 Days
Notes: ICR Recharge will work after latching on to the BSNL Network. This BSNL ICR plan is currently applicable for Jio MP&CG (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) customers only.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.14
8. Jio Prepaid Rs 399 Plan
Pack Type: Popular Plans, True 5G Unlimited Plan, Youth and Gaming
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 2.5 GB Data per Day (70 GB total). Post high-speed usage unlimited at 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Subscription to JioGames Mobile, JioHotstar Mobile+ Hollywood, and FanCode (via JioTV). JioAICloud: Free 50 GB storage. Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana and more. To continue using Google Gemini Offer benefits, the user must continuously be active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.25
9. Jio Prepaid Rs 449 Plan
Pack Type: Pro Google Gemini Worth Rs 35100, True 5G Unlimited Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 3 GB/Day (84 GB total). Post high-speed usage unlimited at 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Subscription to JioTV and JioAICloud. JioSpecial Offer benefits: JioHotstar (Mobile+ Hollywood subscription 3 months), JioAICloud (Free 50 GB storage). Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. To continue using JioHotstar benefits, customers on a monthly plan must recharge within 48 hours of plan expiry to get their 2nd and 3rd-month benefits. To continue using Google Gemini Offer benefits, the user must continuously be active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 15.89
10. Jio Prepaid Rs 459 Plan
Pack Type: Youth and Gaming Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/Day + 5GB extra data (61 GB total). Post high-speed usage unlimited at 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Subscription to JioGames Mobile, Snapchat+, and FanCode (via JioTV). JioAICloud: Free 50 GB storage. Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. JioHotstar: Mobile subscription for 3 months. To continue using Google Gemini and JioHotstar Offer benefits, the user must continuously be active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.04
11. Jio Prepaid Rs 445 Plan
Pack Type: Popular plans, 10 OTTs Included
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/Day (56 GB total). Post high-speed usage unlimited at 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Subscription to Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and Hoichoi via JioTV app. JioSpecial Offer benefits: JioHotstar (Mobile subscription 3 months), JioAICloud (Free 50 GB storage). Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. To continue using Google Gemini Offer benefits, the user must continuously be active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.39
12. Jio Prepaid Rs 495 Plan
Pack Type: Youth and Gaming
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5 GB/Day + 5GB extra data (47 GB total). Post high-speed usage unlimited at 64 Kbps.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Subscription to JioGames Cloud (with 500+ premium games), BGMI (Exclusive skin coupon), FanCode, and JioTV. JioAICloud: Free 50 GB storage. Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. To continue using Google Gemini Offer benefits, the user must continuously be active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 and above throughout the offer period.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 17.68
13. Jio Prepaid Rs 545 Plan
Pack Type: JioGames Cloud, BGMI, FanCode
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/Day + 5GB extra data (61 GB total). Post high-speed usage unlimited at 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Subscription to JioGames Cloud (with 500+ premium games), BGMI (Exclusive skin coupon), FanCode (via JioTV), and JioTV. JioSpecial Offer benefits: JioHotstar (Mobile subscription 3 months), JioAICloud (Free 50 GB storage). Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. To continue using JioHotstar benefits, customers on a monthly plan must recharge within 48 hours of plan expiry to get their 2nd and 3rd-month benefits. To continue using Google Gemini Offer benefits, the user must continuously be active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 19.46
Conclusion
With 13 recharge options spanning multiple price segments, Reliance Jio’s 28-day validity portfolio offers plans tailored for basic users, heavy data consumers, OTT streamers, and mobile gamers alike.
Also in the Reliance Jio 2026 Series:
84-day Validity Plans: Reliance Jio 84-Day Validity Prepaid Plans: April 2026 Edition
ISD Pack: Reliance Jio ISD Packs to Stay in Touch with Friends and Family Abroad: May 2026 Edition
4G Feature Phone Plans: Jio Renames JioBharat Phone Plans as 4G Feature Phone Plans; Removes JioPhone Plans
Data Packs: Reliance Jio Prepaid Data Packs, Including New and Refreshed Cricket Packs Detailed: April 2026 Edition
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