Reliance Jio Prepaid Data Packs, Including New and Refreshed Cricket Packs Detailed: April 2026 Edition

Reported by Kripa B 0

From cricket-focused data packs to OTT-rich bundles, Jio has refreshed its prepaid portfolio to meet rising streaming demand, offering a total of 24 data packs, including JioPhone add-ons.

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Highlights

  • Reliance Jio introduces cricket-focused prepaid data packs for users.
  • New Youth and Gaming packs bring OTT and app-based benefits.
  • Data packs start as low as Rs 11 and go up to Rs 359.

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Reliance Jio Prepaid Data Packs, Including New and Refreshed Cricket Packs Detailed: April 2026 Edition
Reliance Jio has expanded and refreshed its prepaid data pack portfolio for April 2026, with a notable emphasis on cricket-focused offerings aimed at capitalising on the ongoing cricket season. The updated lineup introduces new cricket packs while revising existing data add-ons to cater to rising video streaming consumption. The telecom operator’s standard data packs continue to offer a range of high-speed data add-ons designed for prepaid users who exhaust their daily data limits.

Jio has also launched new data packs, including the Youth and Gaming Pack and a Mega Content Add-on, for users seeking enhanced content benefits. Check out all the prepaid data packs from the operator:




Also Read: Reliance Jio Mega Content Plan Rs 500 and New Add-On Pack Rs 200 Benefits Detailed

Reliance Jio Prepaid Data Packs

1. Jio Data Pack Rs 11

Pack Type: Data Only Pack
Core Benefits: 10GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 1 Hour

2. Jio Data Pack Rs 19

Pack Type: Data Only Pack
Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 1 Day

3. JioPhone Data Add-on Rs 26

Pack Type: Data Add-on
Core Benefits: 2GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 0.93

4. Jio Data Pack Rs 29

Pack Type: Data Only Pack
Core Benefits: 2GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 2 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.5

5. Jio Data Pack Rs 39

Pack Type: Data Only Pack
Core Benefits: 3GB/Day (9GB total). Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 3 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 13

6. Jio Data Pack Rs 49

Pack Type: Cricket Offer: Unlimited Data
Core Benefits: 25GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 1 Day

7. JioPhone Data Add-on Rs 62

Pack Type: Data Add-on
Core Benefits: 6GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 2.214

8. Jio Data Pack Rs 69

Pack Type: Data Only Pack
Core Benefits: 6GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 7 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.86

9. Jio Data Pack Rs 77

Pack Type: Sony Liv Data Pack
Core Benefits: 3GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 5 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: 30-day subscription to Sony LIV via the JioTV mobile App.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 15.4

10. Jio Data Pack Rs 79

Pack Type: Cricket Data Pack
Core Benefits: 3GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 30 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: JioHotstar mobile subscription for 30 Days.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 2.633

11. JioPhone Data Add-on Rs 86

Pack Type: Data Add-on
Core Benefits: 0.5GB/Day (14GB total). Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.07

12. Jio Data Pack Rs 100

Pack Type: Cricket Data Pack
Core Benefits: 6GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 30 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: JioHotstar mobile subscription for 30 Days.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.33

13. Jio Data Pack Rs 111

Pack Type: Youth and Gaming Plan - New Launch
Core Benefits: 5GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: 

The customer can select any one premium OTT option of their choice through the MyJio voucher:
Option 1 Gaming Pack: JioGame Mobile for 56 Days
Option 2 Youth Pack: JioGame Mobile, Fancode, Snapchat. Validity - 28 Days

Customers can enjoy the selected OTT option from the date of redemption. Redemption must be completed within 28 days of recharge.
Subscription to JioGames via JioGames App and Snapchat via MyJio App.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.96

14. Jio Data Pack Rs 103

Pack Type: Flexi Data Pack
Core Benefits: 5GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: 

Customers can select any one premium OTT option of their choice through the MyJio voucher:
Option 1 – Hindi Entertainment: JioHotstar Mobile, SonyLIV, Zee5
Option 2 – International Entertainment: JioHotstar Mobile, FanCode, Lionsgate, Discovery+
Option 3 – Regional Entertainment: JioHotstar Mobile, Sun NXT, Kancha Lanka, Hoichoi

The selected OTT option is valid for 28 days from redemption. Redemption must be completed within 28 days of recharge.

Subscription to Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, FanCode and Hoichoi via the JioTV app.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.679

15. JioPhone Data Add-on Rs 122

Pack Type: Data Add-on
Core Benefits: 1GB/Day (28GB total). Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.357

16. Jio Data Pack Rs 139

Pack Type: Data Only Pack
Core Benefits: 12GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 7 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 19.86

17. Jio Data Pack Rs 149

Pack Type: Cricket Data Pack
Core Benefits: 10GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 30 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: JioHotstar mobile subscription for 90 Days.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.97

18. Jio Data Pack Rs 175

Pack Type: Data Only Pack + 10 OTT
Core Benefits: 10GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Access to Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal and Hoichoi via the JioTV Mobile App.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.25

19. JioPhone Data Add-on Rs 182

Pack Type: Data Add-on
Core Benefits: 2GB/Day (56GB total). Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.5

20. Jio Data Pack Rs 195

Pack Type: Cricket Data Pack
Core Benefits: 15GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 30 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: JioHotstar mobile subscription for 90 Days.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.5

21. Jio Data Pack Rs 200

Pack Type: Mega Content Add-On Pack - New Launch
Core Benefits: 5GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits:

Includes access to YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition and JioHotstar Mobile+Hollywood

Also provides access to Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and Hoichoi via the JioTV app.

To access JioGames Mobile, download the JioGames app and log in with the same mobile number.

Access to JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood is provided via a coupon code in MyJio > Coupons > My Winning section. Users must log in with the same Jio number.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.14

22. Jio Data Pack Rs 219

Pack Type: Data Only Pack
Core Benefits: 30GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 30 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.3

23. Jio Data Pack Rs 289

Pack Type: Data Only Pack
Core Benefits: 40GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 30 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.63

24. Jio Data Pack Rs 359

Pack Type: Data Only Pack
Core Benefits: 50GB Data. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds.
Validity: 30 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.97

Conclusion:

As of this documentation, Reliance Jio offers a total of 24 data packs for its prepaid users, including five JioPhone data add-on packs.

Also in Reliance Jio 2026 Tariff Series:

Jio 84-Day Prepaid Plans: Reliance Jio 84-Day Validity Prepaid Plans: April 2026 Edition

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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