Google has announced a fresh set of upgrades for Chrome, with a focus on improving browser performance and expanding AI-powered capabilities. The latest enhancements are designed to make browsing faster while bringing more AI features directly into the browser experience. Here is a closer look at what is changing in Google Chrome and what it could mean for end users.

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Key Highlights Google Chrome just got a massive speed upgrade, and it’s about to get even smarter.

Google also promises to add more AI features in the near future.

Gemini Sidebar has also been added for now to enhance productivity.

Google Chrome – Taking Another Leap in Terms of Performance

As per the recent testing done on the web browser by leading aggregators like Speedometer 3.1 and Jetstream 3, it’s been reported that the California-based giant’s browser has seen a significant boost in speed, resulting in a 5-10% increase. Google has reportedly worked in collaboration with tech giant Apple and other leading maintainers like Mozilla in order to develop, maintain, and make their existing Chromium engine (the heart of the Chrome browser), pushing its limits to make it more efficient and powerful. While announcing it, Google shared the score report by Speedometer, where it scored a total score of 61.

Also Read: Google Storage Limit Cut: Possible Solutions for You

What’s Next for Google Chrome Now?

While pushing the limits with speed and performance, Google has planned various other aspects, additions, performance improvement projects, and has added to its future pipelines, especially the California-based giant will be giving its major focus on improving its existing JavaScript engine to make the webpage loading even faster. Over and above, we can expect some new AI capabilities to get added with the upcoming future upgrades. Let’s now dive into the AI features expected with Google Chrome.