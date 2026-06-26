Nothing Phone 4b Specifications Surface Online

Nothing is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India called the Nothing Phone 4b. This will be a smartphone to watch out for. Now, ahead of the launch, the device specifications are surfacing online. The design has anway been confirmed with a teaser poster. The Geekbench listing was also found, hinting at the chipset and the scores of the device. Nothing has also confirmed that the phone will be priced lower than the Nothing Phone 4a. The 4b will be the most affordable Nothing Phone series. Yes, CMF is also there, but that’s a sub-brand from the company.

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Nothing Phone 4b Specifications Which are Now Surfacing Online

Nothing Phone 4b will launch in India on July 7, 2026. The device is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. This was shared by the popular tech tipster Yogesh Brar on his social media profile X (formerly Twitter). The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. This was confirmed via a Geekbench listing. The device will be run on Android 16 out of the box (of coure, with the custom Nothing theme on top). One of the variants will have 8GB of RAM.

The phone 4b will have a dual-camera setup at the rear and feature a 50MP primary camera sensor. The secondary sensor is not confirmed yet, but we expect it to be an ultra-wide-angle sensor. The selfie sensor is also yet to be confirmed. The device is expected to pack a 5400mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Just how fast will this charging be, we don’t know yet. Through the design, we can see that there is a Glyph Bar on the back which has been seen on earlier models too. More on the device should come soon as the launch nears.