Top iOS 27 Features Coming to Your iPhone

Apple released its new iOS software, iOS 27, for WWDC held on June 8, 2026. Right after the first beta release, the Cupertino giant is now gearing up for the iOS beta 2 release to iPhones. The new Beta 2 release is set to bring new changes, and the public beta release will mostly be set for July, and the full release for iOS 27 is set for September this year.

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Key Highlights Apple is preparing for its iOS 27 beta 2 release, unveiling new features and a revamped and advanced Siri with AI integration.

Users who have opted for the Apple Beta Software Program and selected testers will get this early access

The public release of iOS 27 to the general public is expected to take off by September this year.

The Beta 2 release will be limited to testers and the users who have opted for the “Apple Beta Software Program,” which is a program designed specifically to get access to the public beta release. The new beta releases give a glimpse of what Apple will be releasing for iOS 27 public release.

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Apple iOS 27 Beta 2 – List Features Coming to your iPhone

Apple did introduce a lot of features during WWDC 2026, giving a glimpse into Apple’s ambitious plans to make its software easy to use with integrated AI features. Here is the list of features set to come to your iPhones.

Revamped version of Apple Siri through AI integration

For the WWDC 2026 event, Apple shared that its voice assistant, Siri, will get smarter with the AI integration. The new Siri will be able to catch and under natrual conversaion and will have the ability to perform actionable tasks on the phone itself.