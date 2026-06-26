Top iOS 27 Features Coming to Your iPhone

Apple announces the release of iOS 27 Beta 2 for a few users and testers, giving an early look into how the new updated operating system will look before the public release. Here are the expected features for iOS 27.
Apple released its new iOS software, iOS 27, for WWDC held on June 8, 2026. Right after the first beta release, the Cupertino giant is now gearing up for the iOS beta 2 release to iPhones. The new Beta 2 release is set to bring new changes, and the public beta release will mostly be set for July, and the full release for iOS 27 is set for September this year.
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Key Highlights
Apple is preparing for its iOS 27 beta 2 release, unveiling new features and a revamped and advanced Siri with AI integration.
Users who have opted for the Apple Beta Software Program and selected testers will get this early access
The public release of iOS 27 to the general public is expected to take off by September this year.
The Beta 2 release will be limited to testers and the users who have opted for the “Apple Beta Software Program,” which is a program designed specifically to get access to the public beta release. The new beta releases give a glimpse of what Apple will be releasing for iOS 27 public release.
Apple iOS 27 Beta 2 – List Features Coming to your iPhone
Apple did introduce a lot of features during WWDC 2026, giving a glimpse into Apple’s ambitious plans to make its software easy to use with integrated AI features. Here is the list of features set to come to your iPhones.
Revamped version of Apple Siri through AI integration
For the WWDC 2026 event, Apple shared that its voice assistant, Siri, will get smarter with the AI integration. The new Siri will be able to catch and under natrual conversaion and will have the ability to perform actionable tasks on the phone itself.
The actionable capabilities will also be extended to the Camera app, where Siri will take a photo and record reviews. Apple is not limiting its taking photos and videos, but the users will also be able to get information through their cameras themselves, where we can just point the camera, and Siri will try to analyse and share the information.
Apple iOS 27 will add a new section in the settings app called the “Virtual Intelligence options where users will be able to enable or disable the “highlight to image search ” feature.
With this feature, users will be able to highlight an object to find similar related images or results, which is more like a circle to search feature found in Android devices.
Apart from these changes, we expect other features and changes to be made to other Apple’s application includines the Photos app, which will be getting dedicated AI tools to edit RAW images. Apple TV is settings ot get an update home app, giving support to updating your Apple TV remotely through your phone itself.
These are the major changes and updates we will be getting to see with the new iOS 27 update. Beta 2 release comes right in between when Apple is in the top headlines with the recent price hike of their product lineup, including the MacBooks, Macs, iPads, and Homepods, which we have covered here.
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FAQs
What are the expected iOS 27 beta 2 changes?
As per the latest reports, there won’t be major changes on the UI part, however, beta testers will get a chance to get hands-on with the revamped Siri with AI integration, and also a few changes are expected on existing Apple apps like the Weather and Camera apps.
What’s the iOS 27 beta release date?
Apple’s iOS 27 was unveiled for the WWDC 2026 event held on June 8, 2026, and right now the new operating system is going through its beta releases before the official public release.As per the confirmation, Apple’s iOS 27 developer beta is already live, and users who have opted for the “Apple Beta Software Program” will get public beta access in July. The full public release for iOS 27 is expected for September alongside the launch of the new iPhone 18 models.
How to download the iOS 27 Public Beta release?
Apple is yet to release iOS 27 Beta 2, the public beta release, which is mostly set for July this year. In order to download, developers should be registered on the “Apple Developer Registration portal,” and the general public who would like to receive the iOS update should register for the Apple Beta Software Program.After registering, do make you bacup your iPhone using iCloud on your computer or iCloud. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update, Select Beta Update, and tap on Beta updates to update and install the latest beta release.
Which phones will get the latest iOS 27 update?
As per the latest confirmation, the Apple iOS 27 update will be pushed to iPhone 11 series and newer versions.
When will you get full access to iOS 27?
As per the latest confirmation, iOS 27 has already received a developer beta release, after which Apple is now preparing for the public beta release, most likely in July. The full public release for iOS 27 is expected for September this year.