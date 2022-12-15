Nothing OS 1.5 Beta Based on Android 13 Out: Check New Features in Images

Nothing's co-founder, Carl Pei, has also said that the company is preparing to extend the testing into the United States (US) market with access to Phone (1). Let's take a look at the new features of the Nothing OS 1.5 beta based on Android 13. 

Nothing OS 1.5

Nothing OS 1.5 Beta Key New Features

1. New Weather App -

Nothing

2. New Volume Control -

Nothing

3. Bluetooth Pop-Up Window -

Nothing

4. Up to 50% Faster App Loading -

Nothing

5. Material You -

Nothing

6. Multi-Language Support

Nothing

7. QR Code Scanner -

Nothing

8. Clipboard Preview -

Nothing

9. New Media Control

Nothing

10. Live Caption -

Nothing

