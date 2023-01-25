Android 14: Google’s Going to Get Stricter About Legacy Apps

Google is reportedly going to get stricter about the legacy or old apps on Android 14. The search engine giant doesn't want users even to sideload old/legacy apps on devices running Android 14. A newly listed code suggests that Google is going to be very stringent about the installation of outdated apps on new devices. As per GSMArena, Android 14 won't allow users to sideload apps that target older versions of the OS. Currently, Google only allows new apps to be listed on the Play Store that targets Android versions 12 and later. If there's a new app that targets the Android 11 or older version, then Google won't approve it for the Google Play Store.

There are several reasons why apps which target older versions of the OS are not good for the ecosystem. Google is ensuring that with Android 14, developers only make apps which target the latest Android versions. Sideloading of apps would also require more than average skill so that users don't accidentally install un-secure apps on their devices.

Google is also reportedly working on launching a new hardware product for location tagging. It is much like Apple's AirTag. It would be interesting to see how Google develops the location tagging product for Android devices. Android 14 is expected to be released later this year. But in the near future, we should be able to see the first beta of Android 14. Like every year, it would be the Google Pixel devices that would get the latest Android version update.

With Android 13, Google focused a lot more on the privacy and security of the users. Android 14 is also expected to bring new modifications to the security department, and it would be interesting to see if there are any aesthetic changes to the user interface (UI).