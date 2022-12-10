Nothing OS 1.5 Based on Android 13 Has Almost No Issues

Nothing, a consumer tech brand, launched the Nothing Phone 1 earlier this earlier. The smartphone is currently getting Android 12-based Nothing OS 1.1.7. The company has been continuously releasing updates to make the smartphone experience smoother for users. Nothing OS 1.5, which is based on Android 13, is running on closed beta on select devices. Carl Pei, the co-founder of Nothing, tweeted on November 30, 2022, that Nothing's Android 13-based OS will go into the open beta phase in two weeks.

Now, Pei has tweeted that Nothing OS 1.5 closed beta users are having a hard time reporting any bugs and are using it as a daily driver with no issues. This means that the Android 13-based OS from Nothing could be released for the users soon. Nothing doesn't want to do hardware upgrades too fast right now. The company is trying to perfect the experience of its existing smartphone as much as possible in the software department before it jumps to release another device.

It is not a bad strategy from Nothing. The company is ensuring that the user gets the best value out of his/her purchase. Nothing Phone 1 starts at a decent price of Rs 27,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and is a 5G-enabled device. It can support both Jio's and Airtel's 5G networks.

A superior software experience can make all the difference in the lives of consumers. The stable Android 13 update is still quite some months away from Nothing. Of course, the real feedback on the OS would only come once the beta rollout is open to the consumers. Almost every major smartphone maker has already released Android 13-based OS updates for their devices. It is understandable that Nothing is taking a little bit more time as the company is still settling in on the smartphone market. It is always better to do something in the right way instead of fast, especially when it concerns software.