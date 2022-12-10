Airtel 5G Reality Check in Chennai

Bharti Airtel is the first to announce the launch of 5G in India on October 01 at the IMC 2022 event. Since then, the telco has been gradually launching 5G in places of significance per the company's strategy. So far, Airtel's NSA 5G is available in 12 cities. Now, coming to the context, Chennai is in the first cluster of 5G cities announced by Bharti Airtel.

5G in Chennai

Airtel announced 5G in Chennai in the first list of the announcement, whereas Jio didn't, which made Chennai users unhappy. You can read about it by clicking here. So, this shows us how excited Chennai is about experiencing 5G.

Taking cues from this, Airtel has taken the initiative to do a 5G Reality check in Chennai with users experiencing Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel invited the media to create awareness, and even the general public participated in this 5G Experience drive. Let's see what has happened in Chennai through this story.

Airtel 5G in Chennai

Airtel 5G is available in Chennai at Besant Nagar, High Court, Chief Secretariat, Marina Beach, Central Railway Station, Egmore, Nungambakkam, and Valluvar Kottam.

Airtel 5G Speeds in Chennai

Excited Airtel 5G Plus Users in Chennai have shared the speeds.

Speed Result 2:

Airtel 5G Plus User Experience

Speaking about his experience, a general user of airtel 5G Plus in Chennai said: "I'm a 4G user and recently started using Airtel 5G Plus. Now I'm able to download a movie may be in 30-40 seconds. There is a huge difference in speeds, and I'm experiencing it. Airtel 5G Plus Speeds and experience are excellent compared to 4G."

When asked about Recharge or Offer: "I haven't made any specific recharge. Whatever recharge I generally use, I'm enjoying 5G on the same plan and pack. There is no special recharge, offer or pack. I'm using Airtel 5G as usual, and I feel 5G is best." concludes the user in the video.

Our Take: This gives us a strong message that the users are comfortably using 5G on Airtel wherever available, without the hassles, or anxiety created by Invitations, enrolments and the steps involved.

Airtel 5G Supported Handsets

Airtel also has enabled a - Which handsets are Airtel 5G Plus ready? - page, where customers can check the 5G Ready Handsets information and plan their smartphone purchases accordingly. The device information is made available to users without hassle or beating around the bush. As of date, 165 plus handsets are Airtel 5G Plus compatible, and the list keeps updating in real-time.

As a TelecomTalk reader, you can also check the list of 5G compatible handsets on this page.

5G Rollout Timeline in India

Airtel 5G is available in 12 cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati and Patna.

Airtel already announced on November 02 that it crossed the one Million active user mark on its 5G Network. A feat achieved within 30 days of its commercial launch.

If you are keen to know about the exact 5G launch details, circles, and locations where 5G is available in India, you can check it on the page here.

Jio 5G

Jio claims that its Network is 5G ready. Still, there is no information about when Jio will make its 5G open to the general public. We are also unsure how long the public testing continues with 5G when the network vendors are already talking about 6G. There is also no announcement from Jio on how many users are using its True 5G network. However, Jio claims that post the launch of 5G in 12 cities, large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer.

Conclusion:

Users are experiencing the taste of 5G wherever it is openly available. We are sure India is experiencing one of the fastest 5G rollouts to put the country on Global Maps. And with no hassle, no invitation, open 5G launch, Airtel is letting users experience the power of 5G. Customers can also experience Airtel 5G Plus at Airtel stores in cities where 5G is launched.