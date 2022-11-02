Airtel Says More than 1 Million Users Accessed its 5G in Less than 30 Days

Highlights

  • Airtel 5G is available in eight cities.
  • Airtel users don't need to upgrade 4G SIM cards for 5G.
  • Airtel says that more than a million customers latched on to its 5G network.

Airtel 5G

In less than 30 days of launching its 5G network, Bharti Airtel said that its 5G networks have been accessed by more than a million unique customers. The telco launched its 5G Plus services in eight cities of the nation - Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Siliguri, Hyderabad and Nagpur. 5G is being rolled out in these cities in a phased manner.  The fact that Airtel has seen more than a million customers latching on to its 5G networks in less than 30 days is simply amazing.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, “These are early days but the response from customers have been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country.”

Airtel's 4G customers don't need to upgrade their SIM or prepaid plan to enjoy 5G. They just need a 5G phone, and they need to be under 5G coverage of Airtel's network. Airtel is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) and says that it is 20 to 30 times faster than 4G.

