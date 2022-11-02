BREAKING: Airtel 5G Will Now Work on all OnePlus and Oppo 5G Phones

All of the Oppo devices support the 5G networks of Bharti Airtel now. Oppo has been quick in rolling out the (over-the-air) updates for its devices. If you own an Oppo 5G smartphone, then you are in luck in case you are also an Airtel customer. Airtel has rolled out its 5G networks in eight cities.

  • Airtel's 5G networks would run on all the smartphones from OnePlus now.
  • OnePlus is one of the most loved smartphone brands in India.
  • The current flagship from OnePlus, which is the OnePlus 10 Pro got support for 5G a little while back.

Airtel 5G

Airtel's 5G networks would run on all the smartphones from OnePlus now. OnePlus is one of the most loved smartphone brands in India. It has multiple 5G phones on offer to customers right now. The current flagship from OnePlus, which is the OnePlus 10 Pro got support for 5G a little while back. It supports both Jio as well as Airtel's 5G. What's worth noting here is that a few of the devices from OnePlus which didn't support Airtel's 5G have not got the support for it. Not just OnePlus, but even all the of the Oppo Neither Airtel nor OnePlus has announced this officially, but it can be spotted on the website of Bharti Airtel. A few days back, TelecomTalk reported about the devices from OnePlus and Oppo that support and don't support 5G. But now, all of the 5G devices on offer support 5G from OnePlus and Oppo. Take a look at the names of the devices below.

OnePlus 5G Phones that Support Airtel 5G

The recent devices to get the support for Airtel's 5G are - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus 9R. 

This means that all the following OnePlus smartphones that support Airtel's 5G NSA (non-standalone) networks now are - OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus 9R.

Oppo 5G Phones that Support Airtel 5G

The recent Oppo devices which have got the support for Airtel 5G are - Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno5G Pro, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo K10 5G and Oppo F21s Pro 5G.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

