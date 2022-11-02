AT&T Brings Kids Focused Tablet by Samsung

Highlights

  • On November 4, AT&T will release the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition, a tablet designed specifically for children.
  • The little 8.7-inch touchscreen is durable enough for children thanks to its durable metal frame and tough shell.
  • Set time restrictions for playing and grant access to only certain people and apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition

On November 4, just in time for the holidays, AT&T will release the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition, a tablet designed specifically for children, for less than $7. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition is a tablet designed specifically for children. It has an 8.7-inch display, a tough and durable case, educational and entertainment apps, security functionality to ensure child safety, and a long-lasting battery to keep your kids entertained wherever you go.

In order to assist families in using technology responsibly and safely, AT&T collaborated with the American Academy of Pediatrics to develop free digital tools that may be accessed on AT&T ScreenReady®. The interactive Family Media Plan tool from the AAP can be used by parents to assist in establishing wholesome digital habits for their families. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition was developed for conscientious parents of young children who want to give their kids a tablet but want more robust alternatives that limit apps and internet access while facilitating simple access to kid-friendly entertainment and educational apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition Features

Samsung Kids™ App

You can create a secure environment for your child to happily explore and interact with the outside world with Samsung Kids™. With family-friendly activities that will amuse and motivate children to grow, learn, and develop, Your youngster may securely enjoy the digital world with the aid of Samsung Kids.

Never-Ending Entertainment

Introducing the gadget that the entire family will adore. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition from Samsung may be taken anywhere, including from the living room to your grandmother's house for the holidays.

Display and Design

The little 8.7-inch touchscreen is durable enough for children thanks to its durable metal frame and tough shell. The sturdy housing has a 360-degree rotating kickstand that supports almost any viewing angle for the most enjoyable viewing experience. Additionally, the kickstand fully extends to serve as a handle for simple carrying.

Parental Controls

Set time restrictions for playing and grant access to only certain people and apps. Observe your child's behaviour by monitoring the use report, or make sure they are only viewing appropriate content when using the tablet. Your youngster may play and study in a secure environment with Samsung Kids.

