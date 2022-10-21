AT&T Deploys 5G SA Cores for Edge Networks

In order to start deploying edge networks and provide low-latency offerings, US operator AT&T disclosed that it used regional standalone (SA) 5G units. In stark contrast to earlier wireless generations, 5G was created and is currently being implemented. To put it briefly, they are bringing network services considerably closer to their users. As per AT&T's CTO Jeremy Legg, response time or latency can be sped up by minimising the physical distance between a consumer and the data or online service they are seeking.

Ten “Edge Zones” Have been Set Up By AT&T

In 2021, when it unveiled a network in collaboration with Microsoft Azure, AT&T started working on edge networks. As per Legg, AT&T would investigate various alternatives for how to give developers access to the edge zones, including using SDKs or storefronts run by large enterprise businesses.

He pointed out that the networks would offer capabilities that 4G just cannot support. Imagine a 5G network where the 5G standalone network core is located in the same city or area as a connected automobile or even, someday soon, a completely autonomous car. Due to the decreased latency, the car's cameras, radars, and other sensors can scan the environment and relay data across a local network to be reviewed and addressed almost instantly, according to Legg. Naturally, that requires the cloud services performing the analysis to be situated in the same location for everything to operate smoothly. For all that data mobility to be optimised, sophisticated software-defined network services are required.

The Executive stated that AT&T is now developing a strategy based on regional Standalone network cores, regional processing facilities in the public cloud or personal data centre, regional software-defined network capabilities, and regional virtualised network operations. Edge zones are what they refer to as localised 5G network capabilities, and as of right now, there are 10 of them operational across the United States. By the end of 2022, they hope to have an even dozen operational. As per Legg's article, many more will do the same in 2023 and beyond.