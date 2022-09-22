AT&T 5G Reaches 10 New Cities in Mexico

Using bandwidth in the 2.5 GHz range, AT&T Mexico initiated 5G services in December of last year. Ten new cities in Mexico will now receive service of AT&T Mexico's 5G network, according to the operator. The operator claimed in a release that Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez, Mazatlan, Ciudad Obregon, Navojoa, Guasave, Ensenada, Puerto Penasco, and Guamuchil had all enabled their 5G services. The operator also said that Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City would shortly have 5G coverage.

25 More Cities in Mexico will Get Access to AT&T's 5G network

Consumers of AT&T Mexico will be able to access 5G through AT&T Armalo, a personalised experience that lets users create their own 5G plans, as per a report by RCR wireless. Moreover, companies will be able to gain from 5G through AT&T Business. Using spectrum in the 2.5 GHz range, the carrier first introduced 5G services in Mexico in December of last year. The Cuauhtémoc and Napoles zones in Mexico City were the only areas where AT&T's 5G network had initial coverage.

In order to test and evaluate 5G use cases with partners, the industry, and customers, AT&T Mexico previously launched a 5G Innovation Laboratory. In order to create prototypes that employ 5G technology to boost business models, AT&T Mexico also announced that it would work in cooperation with business, government, education, startups, and large businesses. A network sharing agreement with AT&T would allow rival operator Movistar, which is operated by Spanish telecommunications major Telefonica, to deploy 5G in Mexico. Before the end of 2022, AT&T Mexico says it anticipates expanding its 5G network infrastructure to 25 additional cities in Mexico.

One benefit of sharing infrastructure with AT&T, according to Telefónica Movistar México CEO Camilo Aya, is that Telefónica will be able to roll out these services at the exact same time as AT&T. The executive said that the telco is currently assessing its 5G ambitions, the market environment, and the technical foundation needed to keep the network in Mexico.

Daniel Hajj, the CEO of America Movil, stated during an investor conference call that the carrier's 5G network had reached 40 cities nationwide as of July. By the end of this year, according to Hajj and America Movil, 5G service will be available in Mexico's major cities. By the end of this year, as per American Movil's COO Oscar Von Hauske, the telco hopes to have 5G systems installed in approximately 100 Mexican cities. More than 48 million people were covered when America Movil started 5G services in February in 18 of Mexico's largest cities.

The organisation, which competes in the mobile phone market under the name Telcel, first introduced 5G in a number of cities, including Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana, and Puebla. The 5G rights deal for mobile services will take place in 2022, the Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT revealed earlier this year.