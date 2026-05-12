Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, asks customers to pay an advance for select services within the One Airtel plan. For the unaware, One Airtel is the new rebranded bundled service from the telecom operator. It is basically Airtel Black, but with a new name. Under this service, we have already highligted what you will get and who is eligible to get this, read it here.

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Today, we are discussing the advance amount the customers need to pay for the services they are opting for under One Airtel. So there is postpaid, Wi-Fi (home broadband), and DTH/IPTV plans available for the users. We will see what’s the advance payment required for these services.

Airtel Advance Payment Requirement for Wi-Fi and DTH

Airtel does not charge any advance payment for a postpaid SIM. However, if you are going for a new Wi-Fi or a DTH or an IPTV connection, then you will have to pay that. Note that under One Airtel, the telecom operator does not charge any installation fee. The customers need to pay an advance of Rs 1500 for a new Wi-Fi connection, Rs 1500 for a Wi-Fi + IPTV plan, Rs 500 for a new IPTV connection, and Rs 1500 for a new DTH connection.

Airtel says that this advance payment will be adjusted against the future bills of the customers. In case the consumer is purchasing a secondary TV connection under Wi-Fi + TV connection, then he/she must pay an advance of Rs 500, which will be adjusted against future bills.