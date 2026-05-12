Bharti Airtel Weighs Ownership Shuffle

Bharti Airtel, one of the largest telecom operators globally, is going to consider restructuring of the ownership later this week. The telco’s board will meet on May 13, 2026, i.e, on Wednesday to weigh the ownership shuffle. Along with this, the company’s board will also recommend or declare a dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.

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An update from the company on the stock exchanges said that the board will also discuss the reorganisation of shareholding framework of subsidiary companies including Airtel Africa plc, which may result in consolidation/acquisition of shares of such subsidiary companies. What’s more is that the telco may do it through issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis, and cash. What does this mean? Let us explain.

Why Does Airtel Want to Reoorganise the Owernship Structure?

In simple words, the telco wants to consolidate the owernship to have better and more efficient control over the subsidiaries. Think of Airtel as the parent company (which it is), and the subsidiaries like Airtel Africa plc as a branch. Since Airtel has multiple branches, and there are many people who own a piece of these branches, Airtel wants to get better control over these branches. Right now, to get things done, Airtel needs permission from many people who own these branches, and that gets a lot of time and energy wasted for the parent company.

So Airtel is looking to take back shares of the subsidiary companies, by giving out shares of the parent company. Along with this, the company could also pay cash. This will simplify the ownership structure and let the telco get things done more efficiently.