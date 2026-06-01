iPhone 15 Finds New Life Through a Fresh Round of Discounts

The iPhone 15 may no longer be Apple’s newest smartphone, but a fresh round of discounts is helping it regain attention among buyers. As part of Croma’s latest Apple sale, the iPhone 15 (128GB) is being offered at an effective price of Rs 36,891 with eligible offers buyers can also receive a complimentary Apple charger worth Rs 2,190, making the overall package more attractive for those looking to enter Apple’s ecosystem without paying flagship-level prices.

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Key Highlights Croma's latest Apple sale brings the iPhone 15 (128GB) down to an effective price of Rs 36,891 through eligible offers and exchange benefits.

Buyers purchasing the iPhone 15 during the sale will also receive a complimentary Apple charger worth Rs 2,190.

The sale runs until June 14 and includes discounts on other iPhone models such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17.

The iPhone 15 continues to offer premium features including Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, USB-C charging, and the A16 Bionic chip.

Long-term iOS software support makes the iPhone 15 a compelling option for buyers seeking value within Apple's ecosystem.

The sale runs until June 14 and includes offers on other Apple products as well however, it is the iPhone 15’s effective pricing that is likely to attract the most attention, especially from buyers who have been waiting for a more affordable way to own an iPhone.

Product Offer Price iPhone 15 (128GB) Rs 36,891 iPhone 16 (128GB) Rs 40,041 iPhone 17 (256GB) Rs 44,768

Note that the price mentioned here includes a lot of offers.

The Offer Putting the iPhone 15 Back in Focus

The discounted pricing is available through a combination of offers, exchange benefits and other eligible promotions the retailer is also bundling a complimentary Apple charger worth Rs 2190 with the iPhone 15 offer.

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