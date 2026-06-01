iPhone 15 Finds New Life Through a Fresh Round of Discounts
Despite being succeeded by newer models, the iPhone 15 remains a capable smartphone for everyday users the device introduced several meaningful upgrades when it launched, including Dynamic Island, a USB-C charging port and a 48MP primary camera.
The iPhone 15 may no longer be Apple’s newest smartphone, but a fresh round of discounts is helping it regain attention among buyers. As part of Croma’s latest Apple sale, the iPhone 15 (128GB) is being offered at an effective price of Rs 36,891 with eligible offers buyers can also receive a complimentary Apple charger worth Rs 2,190, making the overall package more attractive for those looking to enter Apple’s ecosystem without paying flagship-level prices.
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Key Highlights
Croma's latest Apple sale brings the iPhone 15 (128GB) down to an effective price of Rs 36,891 through eligible offers and exchange benefits.
Buyers purchasing the iPhone 15 during the sale will also receive a complimentary Apple charger worth Rs 2,190.
The sale runs until June 14 and includes discounts on other iPhone models such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17.
The iPhone 15 continues to offer premium features including Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, USB-C charging, and the A16 Bionic chip.
Long-term iOS software support makes the iPhone 15 a compelling option for buyers seeking value within Apple's ecosystem.
The sale runs until June 14 and includes offers on other Apple products as well however, it is the iPhone 15’s effective pricing that is likely to attract the most attention, especially from buyers who have been waiting for a more affordable way to own an iPhone.
Product
Offer Price
iPhone 15 (128GB)
Rs 36,891
iPhone 16 (128GB)
Rs 40,041
iPhone 17 (256GB)
Rs 44,768
Note that the price mentioned here includes a lot of offers.
The Offer Putting the iPhone 15 Back in Focus
The discounted pricing is available through a combination of offers, exchange benefits and other eligible promotions the retailer is also bundling a complimentary Apple charger worth Rs 2190 with the iPhone 15 offer.
While the exact savings will vary depending on exchange eligibility and payment method, the deal significantly lowers the effective cost of the device compared to its original launch price.
For consumers who were considering an iPhone purchase but found newer models expensive, the latest offer makes the iPhone 15 a more compelling option.
Why the iPhone 15 Still Matters
Despite being succeeded by newer models, the iPhone 15 remains a capable smartphone for everyday users the device introduced several meaningful upgrades when it launched, including Dynamic Island, a USB-C charging port and a 48MP primary camera. Powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic processor, it continues to deliver strong performance across social media, photography, video streaming and gaming.
The iPhone 15 also benefits from Apple’s long software support cycle. Buyers can expect years of iOS updates and security patches, helping extend the lifespan of the device.
For users upgrading from older iPhones or switching from Android, the smartphonestill offers many of the features associated with Apple’s premium experience.
A Value Opportunity for Buyers
Price remains one of the most important factors influencing smartphone purchases, particularly in India’s highly competitive market. As newer iPhone models move further up the pricing ladder, discounted previous-generation devices often become attractive alternatives. The latest offer helps narrow the gap between Apple’s ecosystem and premium Android smartphones, giving buyers another option to consider.
Those who want the newest hardware will naturally look towards Apple’s latest models. However, buyers seeking a balance between performance, camera capabilities, software support and price may find the iPhone 15 difficult to ignore at its current effective price.
The latest discounts may not make the iPhone 15 Apple’s newest smartphone again, but they are certainly helping it remain one of the most relevant options in the company’s lineup.
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FAQs
What is the effective price of the iPhone 15 during Croma's Apple sale?
The iPhone 15 (128GB) is available at an effective price of Rs 36,891 through eligible offers and exchange benefits.
What freebie is included with the iPhone 15 offer?
Customers receive a complimentary Apple charger worth Rs 2,190 with the purchase of the iPhone 15 during the sale.
Until when is the Croma Apple sale available?
The Apple sale at Croma is running until June 14.
What are the key features of the iPhone 15?
The iPhone 15 comes with Dynamic Island, a 48MP primary camera, USB-C charging, and Apple's A16 Bionic processor.
Is the iPhone 15 still worth buying in 2026?
Yes, thanks to its strong performance, capable camera system, modern features, and years of future iOS updates, the iPhone 15 remains a solid option for many buyers.