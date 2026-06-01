ASUS Showcases Next Generation of Gaming at Computex 2026
One of the key themes of Edition 20 was ecosystem integration rather than focusing on a single category of gaming hardware, ASUS presented a range of products spanning desktops, handheld gaming devices, software, accessories and lifestyle offerings.
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) marked its 20th anniversary at Computex 2026 with the unveiling of Edition 20, a collection of products and experiences designed to celebrate two decades of gaming innovation. However, the showcase was about more than commemorating the past. It also offered a glimpse into how ASUS sees the future of gaming evolving through AI, handheld devices, software integration and a broader ecosystem approach.
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Key Highlights
ASUS ROG celebrated its 20th anniversary at Computex 2026 by unveiling the Edition 20 collection focused on gaming innovation and AI.
The company showcased a broader gaming ecosystem that includes handheld devices, software, accessories and lifestyle products.
ASUS introduced the limited-edition ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor.
Artificial intelligence emerged as a key theme, with ASUS highlighting AI-powered gaming technologies and future gaming experiences.
ROG's future strategy focuses on ecosystem integration, handheld gaming, AR experiences and AI-driven innovation.
Over the past two decades, ROG has grown from a gaming motherboard brand into a global gaming ecosystem. According to ASUS, the brand’s journey has been guided by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance, design and gaming experiences. At Computex 2026, the company used its anniversary showcase to highlight how that vision continues to evolve.
Looking Beyond Traditional Gaming PCs
One of the key themes of Edition 20 was ecosystem integration rather than focusing on a single category of gaming hardware, ASUS presented a range of products spanning desktops, handheld gaming devices, software, accessories and lifestyle offerings.
The company said the new phase of ROG will be driven by deeper ecosystem integration, advanced cooling and power technologies, immersive system-level design and AI-driven innovation. This broader approach reflects how gaming is increasingly extending beyond the traditional desktop PC into multiple devices and experiences.
ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih described the brand’s journey as one driven by a refusal to accept the status quo, noting that ROG has continuously expanded beyond performance-focused products to reimagine gaming experiences and the wider ecosystem around them.
Among the products introduced at the event was the limited-edition ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle designed to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary, the handheld gaming package combines a distinctive anniversary design with next-generation gaming hardware.
The deviceis powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and features a new 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. ASUS has also included support for AI-powered gaming technologies, including Auto SR upscaling. The bundle is paired with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, highlighting the company’s growing interest in portable and immersive gaming experiences.
The launch suggests that ASUS sees handheld gaming as an increasingly important part of the gaming landscape, alongside traditional PC gaming.
AI and New Gaming Experiences
Artificial intelligence was another major theme running throughout the showcase the ROG Xbox Ally X20 incorporates AI-powered gaming features, while ASUS repeatedly emphasised AI innovation as part of ROG’s future direction. The company said the next chapter of ROG will involve exploring new frontiers that enable gamers not only to play worlds but also to create them.
The emphasis on AI reflects a broader trend across the technology industry, where manufacturers are increasingly looking to integrate intelligent features into both hardware and software experiences.
Building a Larger ROG Ecosystem
Beyond gaming hardware, ASUS used Edition 20 to demonstrate how the ROG brand is expanding into new areas. The company introduced the ROG Armoury Crate Edition 20 software experience, designed to provide a unified interface across compatible devices. ASUS also showcased lifestyle products such as the ROG SLASH Backpack Edition 20 and even unveiled ROG Saga: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20, described as the brand’s first board game.
These products may target different audiences, but together they illustrate ASUS’ effort to build a more connected gaming ecosystem that extends beyond conventional gaming devices.
What Edition 20 Says About the Future of Gaming
As ROG enters its third decade, ASUS appears focused on more than simply producing faster gaming hardware. The Computex 2026 showcase highlighted the company’s interest in AI-driven experiences, handheld gaming, AR-powered immersion and tighter ecosystem integration.
While the anniversary provided an opportunity to reflect on ROG’s history, Edition 20 ultimately served as a statement about where ASUS believes gaming is headed next. From handheld gaming systems and AI-powered features to software and lifestyle products, the company is positioning ROG as a broader gaming ecosystem designed to support gamers across multiple platforms and experiences.
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FAQs
What is ASUS ROG Edition 20?
ROG Edition 20 is ASUS' special anniversary collection unveiled at Computex 2026 to celebrate 20 years of Republic of Gamers and showcase future gaming technologies.
What is the ROG Xbox Ally X20?
The ROG Xbox Ally X20 is a limited-edition handheld gaming device featuring the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and a 7.4-inch 120Hz HDR OLED display.
How is ASUS using AI in its gaming products?
ASUS is integrating AI-powered technologies such as Auto SR upscaling and intelligent gaming features to improve performance and user experiences.
What new software did ASUS announce at Computex 2026?
ASUS introduced ROG Armoury Crate Edition 20, a software platform designed to provide a unified experience across compatible ROG devices.
What does ASUS see as the future of gaming?
ASUS believes the future of gaming will be driven by AI, handheld gaming devices, AR-powered experiences and deeper ecosystem integration across multiple platforms.