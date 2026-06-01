ASUS Showcases Next Generation of Gaming at Computex 2026

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) marked its 20th anniversary at Computex 2026 with the unveiling of Edition 20, a collection of products and experiences designed to celebrate two decades of gaming innovation. However, the showcase was about more than commemorating the past. It also offered a glimpse into how ASUS sees the future of gaming evolving through AI, handheld devices, software integration and a broader ecosystem approach.

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Key Highlights ASUS ROG celebrated its 20th anniversary at Computex 2026 by unveiling the Edition 20 collection focused on gaming innovation and AI.

The company showcased a broader gaming ecosystem that includes handheld devices, software, accessories and lifestyle products.

ASUS introduced the limited-edition ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor.

Artificial intelligence emerged as a key theme, with ASUS highlighting AI-powered gaming technologies and future gaming experiences.

ROG's future strategy focuses on ecosystem integration, handheld gaming, AR experiences and AI-driven innovation.

Over the past two decades, ROG has grown from a gaming motherboard brand into a global gaming ecosystem. According to ASUS, the brand’s journey has been guided by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance, design and gaming experiences. At Computex 2026, the company used its anniversary showcase to highlight how that vision continues to evolve.

Looking Beyond Traditional Gaming PCs

One of the key themes of Edition 20 was ecosystem integration rather than focusing on a single category of gaming hardware, ASUS presented a range of products spanning desktops, handheld gaming devices, software, accessories and lifestyle offerings.

The company said the new phase of ROG will be driven by deeper ecosystem integration, advanced cooling and power technologies, immersive system-level design and AI-driven innovation. This broader approach reflects how gaming is increasingly extending beyond the traditional desktop PC into multiple devices and experiences.

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