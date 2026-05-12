Samsung India has now brought refurbished Galaxy phones to India, and this time there’s official warranty on them like there is with the new phones. The company calls this the Certified Re-Newed program, and this will let users get access to premium smartphones at a cheaper price. Yes, you can get second hand phones, but these phones are out of warranty. The real value here is the warranty that users will get with these devices. The premium phones today, especially from companies like Samsung, are getting software updates for a seven year cycle or more. Thus, even if you go for phones which are five years older, you can still get a lot of value out of them.

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Samsung Premium Refurbished Phones Under Certified Re-Newed Program

Samsung is offering multiple devices in the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy S series under its certified re-newed program. Even the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which launched in 2025 and is just one year old flagship from Samsung is available at a cheaper price, with warranty. Let’s take a look at the prices these devices are available in.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G – Rs 23,249 (128GB internal storage)

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G – Rs 24,499 (256GB internal storage)

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G – Rs 31,499 (8GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxxy A56 5G – Rs 32,749 (12GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G – Rs 58,749 (256GB internal storage)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G – Rs 97,499 (256GB)

Samsung will provide a one year manufacturer warranty with these refurbished phones. The devices under the Certified Re-Newed program go through a detailed inspection, testing, cleaning, and software validation at authorised facilities. The phones are restored using the genine parts from Samsung, in case there’s a replacement required. Also, the units are completely erased so that any of the older user data is removed and the latest software is available for the device before the sale.

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