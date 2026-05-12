Reliance Industries Jio IPO Update: Everything You Need to Know

Reliance Industries will soon go ahead with the Jio IPO (Initial Public Offer) in India. This will be the largest IPO of India in the history of markets. The current largest IPO is of Hyundai Motor India, which raised $3.3 billion in October 2024. Reliance Jio’s IPO is expected to be even bigger than this. Jio will become one of the most valued companies in the country’s stock exchanges the moment it gets listed. However, there are many updates around the IPO which you should know about.

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Reliance Industries Jio IPO Structure, IPO Size, Timeline, and Use of Proceeds

According to recent reports online, Reliance Industries could change the Jio IPO structure from offer for sale (OFS) to a one that will consist entirely of freshly issued shares. This is because, the existing investors, who were looking to cashout their investments, aren’t happy with Reliance’s decision of not maximising the IPO valuation of the company. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, wants to protect the retail investors and thus, Ambani is cautious of pricing the IPO so high that there could be a chance of a negative listing, potentially resulting in losses for the retail investors. This has irked the existing investors, who are now not going to sell their investment, as they percieve their stake to be of a higher value, and thus would need to wait to sell them in the open market once their idea of valuation arrives for the company after the listing.

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