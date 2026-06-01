FLAG has announced the launch of a new Chennai-Singapore subsea route, expanding its network footprint across a strategically important corridor linking South and Southeast Asia the company said the new route will provide additional capacity and route diversity while strengthening network resilience for customers operating across the region.

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Key Highlights FLAG has launched a new Chennai-Singapore subsea route to enhance connectivity between South and Southeast Asia.

The route is part of the company's Vision 2030 strategy focused on improving global coverage, resilience and network diversity.

It creates a second geographically distinct path between India and Singapore, complementing FLAG's Mumbai-Singapore investment launched in July 2025.

The new route is designed to provide additional capacity, route diversity and improved network resilience.

The announcement forms part of FLAG’s Vision 2030 strategy, which focuses on investing in fibre infrastructure to improve global coverage, resilience and long-term connectivity. The launch follows the company’s investment in a Mumbai-Singapore route that was introduced in July 2025.

A Second Path Between India and Singapore

According to FLAG, the Chennai-Singapore route extends connectivity on India’s east coast and creates a second geographically distinct path between India and Singapore the company said this additional route strengthens overall network resilience by providing an alternative path for international traffic.

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The route has been designed to support high-performance international connectivity while offering a scalable option for customers requiring reliable cross-border network infrastructure. By introducing another pathway between India and Singapore, FLAG aims to reduce dependence on a limited number of routes and provide greater flexibility in managing traffic across its network.

The company added that the route strengthens its Asian footprint and enhances the resilience of services operating across the region.

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