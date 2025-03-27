Bharti Airtel Lands 2Africa Pearls Subsea Cable in India



Indian telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has landed the 2Africa Pearls subsea cable in India, connecting India to Africa, and Europe via the Middle East. Airtel serves as the landing partner in collaboration with center3 and Meta, key investors in the project. Airtel recently landed the SEA-ME-WE-6 cable in Chennai and Mumbai.

Airtel Diversifies Its Global Network

"2Africa Pearls brings over 100 Tbps (terabits per second) of international capacity to India. With this investment, Airtel has further diversified its global network to support India's digital growth ambitions," Airtel said on Thursday, March 27.

"We are aggressively diversifying our global network and recently landed the SEA-WE-ME-6 cable in Chennai and Mumbai. We will continue investing in global cable systems and future-proof our network with an aim to deliver high uptime, reliability, and superior quality network to our customers," said the Director and CEO of Airtel Business.

2Africa Pearls

2Africa Pearls is a part of the 2Africa cable system, which will be the world's longest subsea cable system when completed, spanning over 45,000 kilometers connecting Asia to Africa and Europe through the Middle East.

2Africa Cable System

The 2Africa cable system is led by a consortium of Bayobab, center3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC, while Alcatel Submarine Networks is responsible for manufacturing and installation of the cable.

Airtel's Global Network

Airtel's 400,000 Rkm global network covers 50 countries across five continents, with investments in 34 subsea cables, including 2Africa, Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) and Equiano.

Apart from these cables that connect India to key regions like APAC, Europe, the Middle East and the US, Airtel's global subsea network investments also include large cable systems like i2i Cable Network (i2icn), Europe India Gateway (EIG), IMEWE, SEA-ME-WE-4, AAG, Unity, EASSy, Gulf Bridge International (GBI) and the Middle East North Africa Submarine Cable (MENA Cable), among many others, Airtel said.