IPL 2025 Effect: JioHotstar Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers



Streaming service provider JioHotstar has announced surpassing 100 million subscribers, in what the company calls a "groundbreaking achievement that cements its position as India's most loved streaming platform." This milestone comes on the back of Reliance Jio offering bundled JioHotstar subscriptions with its mobile plans above Rs 299, along with two other operators, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), bundling the subscription with their prepaid and postpaid offerings to customers ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

Turning Streaming a Part of Daily Life

JioHotstar says this historic feat is a resounding testament to its unwavering commitment to understanding and serving India's diverse audience. "Revolutionizing streaming in India, turning it from a premium service for a select few into an integral part of daily life for millions. JioHotstar has set new benchmarks in how content is enjoyed widely with unique free-viewing sampling proposition, thoughtful subscription pricing strategy, and deep partnerships with leading telecom providers making access ubiquitous," the official release said.

Commenting on the milestone, Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said, "We have always believed that world-class entertainment should be accessible to all, and crossing 100 million subscribers is a testament to that vision. This milestone not only underscores India's limitless potential but also strengthens our commitment to pioneering category-first experiences at an unprecedented scale. As we continue to innovate and expand, our focus remains on shaping the future of streaming, driving accessibility, and unlocking infinite possibilities for a billion screens."

JioHotstar's Impact on Sports Streaming

The streaming platform said the bedrock powering this momentum of growth has been "one of the world's deepest and most diverse selection of entertainment."

JioHotstar says it has reimagined sports streaming in India with immersive, interactive experiences for every fan. The platform is the home of premier tournaments like ICC events, IPL, WPL, Premier League, and Wimbledon, while also championing grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League. Features like 4K streaming, AI-driven insights, real-time stats overlays, and multi-angle viewing have set new benchmarks in live sports coverage, the company said.

Features Elevating Viewer Experience

With streaming features including ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, live chats, multi-angle viewing, and game-changing voice-assisted navigation, the company says JioHotstar has transformed how sports is experienced in India, delivering ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, championing inclusivity with the Women's Premier League, and setting new benchmarks with TATA IPL 2025.

Live Streaming

Beyond sports, JioHotstar says it has turned live-streaming into shared cultural moments, bringing events like the Coldplay Music of the Spheres concert and Mahashivratri: The Divine Night to millions of viewers, blending technology and storytelling at scale.

"JioHotstar's unprecedented landmark of 100 million subscribers is more than a milestone—it reflects India's digital revolution, the power of storytelling, and the future of streaming," the OTT streaming platform said on Thursday, March 27.