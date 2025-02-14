JioStar Launches OTT Platform JioHotstar, Merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar



JioStar, the joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India, announced the launch of JioHotstar on February 14, bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. This merger creates a streaming platform offering 3 lakh hours of content and live sports coverage, with a user base of over 50 crore. The company said the coming together of the two brands will "unlock infinite possibilities" for the audiences and JioHotstar is set to "redefine entertainment".

JioStar Announces JioHotstar

The new OTT player affirmed its commitment to making premium content accessible to everyone, as a subscription will not be required to watch its content. However, for an enhanced and uninterrupted experience, viewers can opt for subscription plans starting at Rs 149 per quarter, the company said. Those with existing subscriptions to JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar will be able to "seamlessly transition" and set up their JioHotstar plan.

Speaking on the launch of JioHotstar, the CEO – Digital, JioStar said, "At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalizing content like never before."

Content Lineup

The platform boasts a vast library of TV shows, blockbuster films, reality entertainment, anime, and international premieres across 10 languages. "JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount – all on the same platform; something almost no other streaming service globally provides, the company statement added.

India's Digital Creators

Additionally, JioHotstar is also launching 'Sparks', a flagship initiative that spotlights India's biggest digital creators.

"JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment. The platform is immersive, inclusive, and audience-centric. While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovate and elevate storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love," added the CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, elaborating on the entertainment offering.

Sports Destination

JioHotstar will feature ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, and multi-angle viewing. According to the platform, it will be the home for IPL, ICC tournaments, Premier League, Wimbledon, Pro Kabaddi, and ISL, along with grassroots competitions like the Indian Street Premier League.

"JioHotstar is not just shaping the future of entertainment—it is unlocking limitless possibilities for audiences, creators, and brands alike," the company said.