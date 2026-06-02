Jio Data Plans with Free YouTube Premium

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has prepaid plans with free YouTube Premium access. YouTube Premium is one of the most popular entertainment subscribers globally right now. It is great because with YouTube Premium, people don’t just get an ad-free YouTube experience, but they also get ad-free and high-resolution access to YouTube Music. You can get all of this with Reliance Jio plans we are going to talk about for free. Further, with YouTube Premium, you can download YouTube videos in high-resolution, and also enable background play-back for songs, as well as YouTube Videos. You don’t get this with the traditional access of YouTube, which is free. There’s also a YouTube Lite subscription, but even that is not as good as the YouTube Premium. There are two prepaid plans here for the users with YouTube Premium. These two Jio plans cost Rs 200 and Rs 500.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio offers YouTube Premium benefits with select prepaid plans, allowing users to enjoy ad-free YouTube and YouTube Music.

The Rs 500 Mega Content Plan bundles YouTube Music along with multiple OTT subscriptions, unlimited calls, daily data, and unlimited 5G access.

Jio's Rs 200 OTT Pass Data Voucher now comes with 30GB of data and includes YouTube Premium along with subscriptions to several OTT platforms.

YouTube Premium subscribers can enjoy background playback, offline downloads, and an ad-free viewing experience across supported devices.

Users can activate YouTube Premium and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition benefits through the MyJio application.

The Rs 200 Reliance Jio plan, was in fact, recently revamped by the telco to give more benefits. Let’s quickly go through all these plans.

Reliance Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 500 plan is called the company’s mega content plan. This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. Users get 2GB of daily data with this voucher along with the following OTT benefits: YouTube Music, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, JioGames Mobile, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV, and JioAICloud. Users also, of course, get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. Jio also offers the Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months with this plan for free. There’s also free JioAICloud subscription with which users get 50GB of cloud storage for free. The unlimited 5G data is also bundled with this plan. To continue getting the Google AI Pro subscription, users will have to continue recharging with the Rs 349 plan or more.

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