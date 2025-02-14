JioHotstar Subscription Plans Start at Just Rs 149: Details Here

JioHotstar platform has been officially announced. The app has already been updated for the users and is now available to be downloaded from the App Store and Play Store. For users who already had the Disney+ Hotstar app downloaded, they will see their app name and logo changed to JioHotstar. It is advised that users update their app right away for a smooth experience. Here are all the plans of JioHotstar available for subscription.









JioHotstar Subscription Plan Details

There are three category of JioHotstar plans - Mobile, Super, and Premium. The mobile category is priced at Rs 149 for three months and Rs 499 for an entire year.

The Super plan is aavailable for Rs 299 and Rs 899 for 3 months and 1 year, respectively. Lastly, the Premium plan is available for Rs 399 and Rs 1499 for 3 months and 1 year, respectively.

The mobile plan will allow content streaming in 1 device at a time with ads and at 720p resolution in mobile phones only. With the super plan, users can play content in 2 devices concurrently and it could be TV, laptop or mobile. The content will play in up to 1080p resolution with ads and Dolby Atmos support.

Lastly, there's the Premium subscription plan, which can allow content to be played in four devices concurrently without any ads (except for live streaming) in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Currently, JioHotstar is also offering discounts on the 3 months plans to the users. The Rs 149 mobile plan is available for Rs 49 for three months, if the user decides to upgrade now. This is a limited time offer, likely for users who have already subscribed to the JioCinema Premium plans. Note that this offer could be available for other users as well, so it is advised to check out the app for more details.

The Rs 299 Super plan is available for 79 while the Rs 499 premium plan for three months is available for Rs 249 only.