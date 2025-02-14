JioHotstar Subscription Plans Start at Just Rs 149: Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

There are three category of JioHotstar plans - Mobile, Super, and Premium. The mobile category is priced at Rs 149 for three months and Rs 499 for an entire year. 

Highlights

  • JioHotstar platform has been officially announced.
  • The app has already been updated for the users and is now available to be downloaded from the App Store and Play Store.
  • For users who already had the Disney+ Hotstar app downloaded, they will see their app name and logo changed to JioHotstar.

Follow Us

jiohotstar subscription plans start at just rs

JioHotstar platform has been officially announced. The app has already been updated for the users and is now available to be downloaded from the App Store and Play Store. For users who already had the Disney+ Hotstar app downloaded, they will see their app name and logo changed to JioHotstar. It is advised that users update their app right away for a smooth experience. Here are all the plans of JioHotstar available for subscription.




Read More - JioStar Launches OTT Platform JioHotstar, Merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

JioHotstar Subscription Plan Details

There are three category of JioHotstar plans - Mobile, Super, and Premium. The mobile category is priced at Rs 149 for three months and Rs 499 for an entire year.

The Super plan is aavailable for Rs 299 and Rs 899 for 3 months and 1 year, respectively. Lastly, the Premium plan is available for Rs 399 and Rs 1499 for 3 months and 1 year, respectively.

Read More - Jio AirFiber’s Annual 100 Mbps Plan is Everything an Average User Needs

The mobile plan will allow content streaming in 1 device at a time with ads and at 720p resolution in mobile phones only. With the super plan, users can play content in 2 devices concurrently and it could be TV, laptop or mobile. The content will play in up to 1080p resolution with ads and Dolby Atmos support.

Lastly, there's the Premium subscription plan, which can allow content to be played in four devices concurrently without any ads (except for live streaming) in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Currently, JioHotstar is also offering discounts on the 3 months plans to the users. The Rs 149 mobile plan is available for Rs 49 for three months, if the user decides to upgrade now. This is a limited time offer, likely for users who have already subscribed to the JioCinema Premium plans. Note that this offer could be available for other users as well, so it is advised to check out the app for more details.

The Rs 299 Super plan is available for 79 while the Rs 499 premium plan for three months is available for Rs 249 only.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Dhananjay :

there is not problem with BSNL as long as everything is working fine.. when there is something not working that…

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Viren :

Yes..True said...I am also supporting the same. Use either BSNL or local person or anyone except jio/chortel...Support our economy. But…

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Siva , Tuticorin, TN :

using BSNL fiber since 2020 when lockdown starts., no major issues.

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Sarvan Kumar :

I am also using 399 plan from last 3 years no problem....using now skypro for iptv...no lag....bsnl is best for…

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's big, not everyone is able to claim that thing.

Vi's 5G Launch Timeline Confirmed, What You Should Know

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments