Jio AirFiber’s Annual 100 Mbps Plan is Everything an Average User Needs

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has one of the best AirFiber or 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) plans that would solve home connectivity needs for almost every user. One of the right plans for any user is the one that comes with 100 Mbps speed. Jio AirFiber has a 100 Mbps plan as well. In fact, there's an option to get this plan for one year directly. The one-year plan makes more sense if you are going to use the services of Jio for the considerable future. Initially, if you are sceptical about the service quality and you just want to try out the new service, then you should go for the one-month or the three-month plan from Jio AirFiber. However, once you are confident about the capabilities of the service, then considering the one-year plan is the best option. That too the 100 Mbps would make for the correct option. Here's why.









Read More - Jio AirFiber: How to Get Free Installation

Jio AirFiber 100 Mbps Plan for One Year, Why It Makes Sense

Note that the company offers the free Set-Top Box (STB) with both one-month and 12-month plans. One key benefit of going for the 12-month plan is the cost associated with the service. The installation fee is waived with the yearly plans. But one thing that you will have to pay attention to is the kind of 100 Mbps plan you are going for.

Read More - Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL Minimum Recharge Plans for Keeping SIM Active

Well, there are two hundred 100 Mbps broadband plans on offer from Jio AirFiber. One plan comes for Rs 899 per month, while the other one comes for Rs 1199 per month. Both plans offer OTT (over-the-top), however, with the Rs 1199 plan, the OTT benefits are much better. Here's how.

The Rs 899 plan bundles the following OTT benefits: Disne+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, LionsgatePlay, ETVWin (via JioTV+), and ShemarooMe.

With the Rs 1199 plan, the OTT benefits bundled are - Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Lite, YouTube Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, LionsgatePlay, ETVWin (via JioTV+), and FanCode (via JioTV+).