AMD and Aramco Sign MoU to Accelerate AI Adoption in Energy Sector

The MoU pertains to a potential collaboration between the two companies regarding the evaluation and use of AMD's products and technology to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) for specific industrial workloads.

Highlights

  • AMD GPUs and CPUs to support industrial AI, predictive analytics, and cloud strategies.
  • Aramco employees to receive AI training on AMD’s ROCm software stack.
  • AI and digital twin technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

AMD and Aramco Sign MoU to Accelerate AI Adoption in Energy Sector
AMD has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabian integrated energy and chemical company Aramco to explore AI-driven digital transformation in the energy sector. The MoU pertains to a potential collaboration between the two companies regarding the evaluation and use of AMD's products and technology to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) for specific industrial workloads.

Also Read: Aramco Achieves 2.4 Tbps Optical Network Transmission with Nokia




Evaluating AI Capabilities

The agreement focuses on evaluating graphics processing unit (GPU) and central processor unit (CPU) capabilities to accelerate industrial AI workloads, AI/machine learning, predictive analytics, and data center modernisation. It also includes potential collaboration on industrial edge AI deployment, and cloud strategy.

"Additional areas for potential collaboration include training on AMD ROCm software stack as well as evaluating AMD AI capabilities for operational optimisation and digital twin technologies in the energy sector," the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

"...AI is expected to contribute to the next-generation infrastructure that will power innovation in the industry,” said Sami A Ajmi, Aramco's Acting Senior Vice President of Digital and Information Technology. "In seeking to collaborate with AMD, we aim to explore opportunities to accelerate Aramco's deployment of AI, upskill the company's employees to equip them for the AI era, and exploit possibilities enabled by emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning."

Also Read: Vodafone and AMD Collaborate to Develop Next-Gen Energy-Efficient AI-Enabled Base Stations

Potential Collaboration on AI

Aramco said the potential collaboration with AMD reflects its commitment to exploring technologies such as AI, big data, and predictive analytics to help make its operations more productive, efficient, and sustainable.

"This collaboration with Aramco underlines the leadership performance and breadth of our portfolio, which addresses the needs of the modern business looking to take advantage of the immense possibilities enabled by AI," said Stephanie Dismore, AMD's Senior Vice President Europe Middle East and Africa. "Customers and partners across the Middle East region are leveraging AI to evolve their value propositions, and AMD is committed to empowering them with best-in-class technology."

