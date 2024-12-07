Aramco Achieves 2.4 Tbps Optical Network Transmission with Nokia



Nokia and Saudi oil giant Aramco achieved optical transmission speeds of 2.4 terabits per second (Tbps) during a field trial on Aramco's operational network. The deployment was executed on Aramco's existing fiber network infrastructure over a Dispersion Shifted Fiber (DSF) route. It was powered by Nokia's Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s), featuring fiber sensing capabilities, enabling Aramco to transmit data at ultra-high speeds.

Speeds on Aramco's Operational Network

According to the companies, the higher capacity optical network will support the growing demand for traffic while minimising costs and energy usage.

Nokia noted that its PSE-6s also demonstrated the ability to deliver 6x 400GE of client traffic over a WDM spectrum of only 300GHz, demonstrating compatibility with Aramco's current setup. This initiative is expected to further enhance the capacity, efficiency, and sustainability of Aramco's optical networks.

Enhance Network Capacity

Aramco's Senior Vice President of Digital and Information Technology said: "This successful demonstration shows that our fiber network is well-equipped to handle the growing demand for high-capacity traffic securely, as we look to future-proof our operations for next-generation technologies."

Nokia's Head of Optical Networks for the Middle East and Africa commented: "Our PSE-6 super-coherent optics' capabilities, including its fiber sensing technology, assist in ensuring that Aramco's network is not only highly efficient but also future-proofed for evolving demands."

Proactive Monitoring for Network

Nokia added that its PSE-6s includes fiber sensing capabilities that enable proactive monitoring and maintenance of Aramco's fiber infrastructure, enhancing network security and operational efficiency.