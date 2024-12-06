Hotwire Communications Tests 25G and 50G Speeds on Live Network with Nokia

Reported by Kripa B 0

Hotwire Communications successfully tested 25G and 50G PON broadband speeds on its live Florida network.

Highlights

  • The trial leveraged Nokia’s Lightspan MF platform, enabling simultaneous delivery of 10G, 25G, and 50G broadband.
  • Hotwire can migrate seamlessly from XGS-PON to higher speeds without replacing its existing fiber infrastructure.
  • Nokia's next-gen platform supports PON technologies up to 100G for adaptable and future-proof connectivity solutions.

Follow Us

Hotwire Communications Trials 25G and 50G Broadband Speeds with Nokia
Hotwire Communications, a US fiber-optic telecom provider specialising in residential and business services, has successfully tested 25G and 50G PON broadband speeds over its existing fiber network in partnership with Nokia. Using Nokia's Lightspan MF fiber access platform, Hotwire will be able to quickly upgrade its fiber network to meet the growing demand for faster, more reliable connectivity, Nokia said in a statement this week.

Also Read: Open Fiber Tests 100 Gbps Connection Speeds in Italy




Nokia's Lightspan MF Fiber Access Platform

With Nokia's Lightspan fiber access platform, operators can choose a PON solution that best suits their specific use case or business needs. During the trial, Hotwire simultaneously delivered 10G, 25G, and 50G PON broadband services on its live Florida network. This capability will allow the ISP to seamlessly migrate from XGS-PON today to 25G PON and 50G PON in the future using the same access node and fiber cables.

"Delivering 50-Gig speeds over Hotwire's advanced all-fiber network is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering future-proof connectivity that shapes the digital landscape," said the CTO of Hotwire Communications.

Also Read: Elisa Trials 100G PON Over Live Fiber Broadband Network

Future-Ready Fiber Network

Nokia, the only vendor supporting next-gen PON technologies up to 100G, emphasised the adaptability of its platform. "Our platform gives operators flexibility, providing access to a full range of PON technologies and services that can be delivered over their existing fiber network. With our fiber solutions, Hotwire will be able to future-proof its network and flexibly address evolving network demands," said the VP of Broadband Networks at Nokia.

This trial demonstrates a path for Hotwire to quickly connect customers to 10G, 25G, and 50G broadband speeds using its existing fiber network, Nokia added.

Reported By

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

definately Vi has improved significantly in the last 2-3 years now good stuff

Vodafone Idea Tops 4G Network Experience in India: Opensignal

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : REDMI Turbo 4 (Suspected )/Poco X7 Pro in India(Phone looks like Redmi K50i). 6.67"1.5K LTPS narrow-edge eye-protection…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Shivraj Roy :

That is assuming they do some sorta thing to reduce the price of the satellite connection thingy device

India Looks to Welcome Starlink, Amazon by Relaxing Satcom Rules:…

Faraz :

Any data plan cheaper than 249 a month in Jio if I take 2 or 3 months plan ?

Vodafone Idea Brings Back Rs 289 Plan with Reduced Validity

Shivraj Roy :

Whatever happens, I'd be happy if it sparks competition in the Airfiber space. Honestly, if Starlink offers a window-based solution…

India Looks to Welcome Starlink, Amazon by Relaxing Satcom Rules:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments