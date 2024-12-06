Hotwire Communications Tests 25G and 50G Speeds on Live Network with Nokia



Hotwire Communications, a US fiber-optic telecom provider specialising in residential and business services, has successfully tested 25G and 50G PON broadband speeds over its existing fiber network in partnership with Nokia. Using Nokia's Lightspan MF fiber access platform, Hotwire will be able to quickly upgrade its fiber network to meet the growing demand for faster, more reliable connectivity, Nokia said in a statement this week.

Also Read: Open Fiber Tests 100 Gbps Connection Speeds in Italy









Nokia's Lightspan MF Fiber Access Platform

With Nokia's Lightspan fiber access platform, operators can choose a PON solution that best suits their specific use case or business needs. During the trial, Hotwire simultaneously delivered 10G, 25G, and 50G PON broadband services on its live Florida network. This capability will allow the ISP to seamlessly migrate from XGS-PON today to 25G PON and 50G PON in the future using the same access node and fiber cables.

"Delivering 50-Gig speeds over Hotwire's advanced all-fiber network is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering future-proof connectivity that shapes the digital landscape," said the CTO of Hotwire Communications.

Also Read: Elisa Trials 100G PON Over Live Fiber Broadband Network

Future-Ready Fiber Network

Nokia, the only vendor supporting next-gen PON technologies up to 100G, emphasised the adaptability of its platform. "Our platform gives operators flexibility, providing access to a full range of PON technologies and services that can be delivered over their existing fiber network. With our fiber solutions, Hotwire will be able to future-proof its network and flexibly address evolving network demands," said the VP of Broadband Networks at Nokia.

This trial demonstrates a path for Hotwire to quickly connect customers to 10G, 25G, and 50G broadband speeds using its existing fiber network, Nokia added.