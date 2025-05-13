Bharti Airtel Net Profit at Rs 5223 Crore in Q4 FY25, More Details Here

Bharti Airtel has just announced results for Q4 FY25. The telco has strangely posted no growth in its average revenue per user (ARPU). It looks like the ARPU growth will slow down signficantly from here as the effect of the July 2024 tariff hikes are gone. But this is a topic for another day. Here we will look at all the key metrics and results shared by Bharti Airtel for Q4 FY25. Let's start.









Airtel Q4 FY25 Results: Important Figures

Quarter Revenues - Rs 47,876 crore, up 27.3% YoY, up 6.1% QoQ

Airtel Business Revenues down 2.7% YoY

Homes Business revenues up 21.3% YoY, customer addition at 812k during the quarter, total base at 10 million

Net Profit for Q4 FY24 at Rs 5,223 crore

Smartphone data customers now 77% of the overall base

0.6 million postpaid customers addition, total base at 25.9 million

Mobile ARPU at Rs 245

Mobile data consumption at 25.1GB per customer per month

Capex at Rs 12,553 crore

Customer base at 424 million in India

Airtel said that it added about 3.3k additional towers and 13.6k broadband stations during the quarter. In addition, the company launched IPTV services in 2000 cities in the country. IPTV service is now available across India except Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam and the North eastern states.

The Digital TV revenues were at Rs 764 crore with a customer base of 15.9 million. Airtel's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per share for fully paid up equity shares.

Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel said, "We ended FY 25 on a strong note with consolidated revenue of 47,876 crore, growing 6.1%. India revenue increased by 6%. Africa continued its underlying performance even as there was steadiness on currency. India Mobile business grew by 1.3% sequentially, despite having 2 less days in the quarter. Growth was driven by premiumization. We added 6.6 million smartphone users and maintained an industry-leading ARPU of Rs 245.

Our Homes business saw step up in customer net additions resulting in sequential revenue growth of 5.8%. Our IPTV services are now live in over 2000 cities, enhancing large screen viewing experience for customers. Airtel business revenue moderation was inline with our strategy outlined last quarter to shed our low margin wholesale business while underlying growth continues to remain

steady.

Our balance sheet is solid, supported by strong cash generation, disciplined capital spending, and ongoing debt reduction. We prepaid

INR 5,985 crore of high-cost spectrum dues in the last quarter with prepayment of over INR 42K crores in last two years."