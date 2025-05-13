Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Price

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Under the pre-booking offer, Samsung is offering Rs 12,000 off on the 12GB+512GB variant, effectively making its price Rs 1,09,999. Upon exhange, users can save up to Rs 50,000.

Highlights

  • Samsung has now announced the price of the Galaxy S25 Edge in India.
  • The device was announced earlier this morning in the country.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the slimmest S series phone ever.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy s25 edge india price

Samsung has now announced the price of the Galaxy S25 Edge in India. The device was announced earlier this morning in the country. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the slimmest S series phone ever. The brand is now also offering pre-booking offer. In India, the phone is only available in two colours - Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack. There's also Samsung Care+ avaialble on the website. Under the pre-booking offer, there's a discount as well. The pre-booking is there for the next two days only (at the time of writing this).




Read More - How Did Tech Twitter/X React to Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Let's take a look at the pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India

There are two variants of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in India.

  1. 12GB+256GB = Rs 1,09,999
  2. 12GB+512GB = Rs 1,21,999

Under the pre-booking offer, Samsung is offering Rs 12,000 off on the 12GB+512GB variant, effectively making its price Rs 1,09,999. Upon exhange, users can save up to Rs 50,000. With the Samsung Axis Bank card, users will further get an extra 10% cashback on their purchase.

Read Here - Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched: Details

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

guru :

if there is no jio fiber pole in your location,how will they give service?

JioHome by Reliance Jio: Plans, Benefits, and Offers for May…

rahul_yadav :

Yeah that is bound to happen. These OTT players keep raising prices and still show ads. People will start doing…

Reliance Jio Has an Internal Timeframe for 100 Million Homes…

Sujata :

Time to reunite with Telegram

Reliance Jio Has an Internal Timeframe for 100 Million Homes…

Sujata :

Can't expect same from hamba hamba gumba gumba xd

Reliance Jio Has an Internal Timeframe for 100 Million Homes…

Rahul Yadav :

Prime Video is going to do indirect price hike after taking 1,499Rs plan subscribe need to take additional plan of…

Reliance Jio Has an Internal Timeframe for 100 Million Homes…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments