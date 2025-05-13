samsung galaxy s25 edge india price

Samsung has now announced the price of the Galaxy S25 Edge in India. The device was announced earlier this morning in the country. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the slimmest S series phone ever. The brand is now also offering pre-booking offer. In India, the phone is only available in two colours - Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack. There's also Samsung Care+ avaialble on the website. Under the pre-booking offer, there's a discount as well. The pre-booking is there for the next two days only (at the time of writing this).









Let's take a look at the pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India

There are two variants of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in India.

12GB+256GB = Rs 1,09,999 12GB+512GB = Rs 1,21,999

Under the pre-booking offer, Samsung is offering Rs 12,000 off on the 12GB+512GB variant, effectively making its price Rs 1,09,999. Upon exhange, users can save up to Rs 50,000. With the Samsung Axis Bank card, users will further get an extra 10% cashback on their purchase.

