Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched: Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. It supports Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Highlights

  • Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Edge for users across many countries.
  • It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.
  • It has a dual camera setup at the rear.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Edge for users across many countries. The device is sad to be the thinnest Samsung S series phone ever. Its dimensions are - 75.6 X 158.2 X 5.8mm and it weighs only 163 grams. Samsung has launched a slim phone after many years in the flagship segment. Samsung has not yet given the price for India, but specifications are out in the open. Let's take a look.




Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. It supports Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

It has a dual camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 200MP wide angle camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies, there's a 12MP sensor at the front.

It has a 3900mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It will run on Android 15 based OneUI 7 out of the box. Further, the device is IP68 rated. Samsung said that the device will support all the AI (artificial intelligence) features.

